STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO