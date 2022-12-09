ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
cbs17

SC home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop

Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. The two right lanes of I-77 South on the South Carolina side of the Carolinas border were closed around 12 p.m., Dec. 13, near Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.
FORT MILL, SC

