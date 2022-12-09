Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 4 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Jury finds...
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
Victim airlifted, suspect arrested after Newton shooting: Police
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Man accused of killing neighbor during target practice has bond hearing
A man who claimed he accidentally killed his neighbor while target shooting faced a judge in a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
Cherokee Co. detention officer arrested, fired
A Cherokee County detention officer is accused of allowing an inmate to grope and kiss her and use her cell phone.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
cbs17
SC home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
Missing South Carolina K-9 officer found after long search
A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park.
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop
Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
qcnews.com
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. The two right lanes of I-77 South on the South Carolina side of the Carolinas border were closed around 12 p.m., Dec. 13, near Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Comments / 0