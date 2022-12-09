ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
The Independent

Hiring slows as workers hesitant to switch jobs amid worsening economy

Fewer foreign workers, labour shortages, and people being more hesitant to take up new jobs amid heightened economic uncertainty has led to sharp drops in the number of workers available for recruiting firms, according to a new report.The number of people placed into permanent jobs by recruitment agencies fell for the second consecutive month in November, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found in its report with audit giant KPMG.This marks a shift from the recent upward trend of employers increasing hiring, indicating that businesses are having a harder time filling permanent vacancies.However, companies hiring temporary roles lifted slightly, suggesting...
hbsdealer.com

DeWalt right-angle attachments

DeWalt launches Flextorq square drive modular right-angle attachments, available in either a ¼-inch (DWAMRA14FT) or 3/8-inch (DWAMRA38FT) square drive. “The sockets seamlessly attach, eliminating the need for additional socket adapters; and the forged gears withstand tough applications,” said the company. The 2-in-1 design allows users to quickly switch...
MARYLAND STATE
aiexpress.io

Industrial robots increase unemployment and lower wages

Analysis from China justifies issues in regards to the impression of business robots on the workforce. Critics of automation imagine it’ll exchange many predominately blue-collar jobs. Proponents of business robots argue that new jobs might be created and the workforce will adapt. A minimum of within the quick time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor

In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How do tech layoffs impact PERM and the green card process?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
rv-pro.com

Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico

Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
Sourcing Journal

Rail Chief Sees ‘Mixed Bag’ Economy, Signs of Slowing

The CEO of Union Pacific warned of the impact to shipping as the U.S. consumer continues the march away from goods and over to services.  The slowdown is being felt in different parts of the economy, according to what UP president and CEO Lantz Fritz said he’s seeing.  “We can see things like the housing market has clearly slowed. Parcel packaging has clearly slowed,” the CEO told CNBC Tuesday. “We’re seeing that in both paper as well as parcel shipments. But there’s parts of the economy that are still percolating pretty good. Some of the reshoring, onshoring is creating opportunities for us...
Rolling Stone

Post-Pandemic, Here’s How People Are Finding Employees Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries have faced enormous job losses, including travel, leisure, retail, and more. Before the pandemic, hiring employees had its own challenges businesses would have to navigate, but now that we’re all living in a nebulous “post-pandemic” world, there are some things you’ll need to consider if you’re thinking to yourself “why can’t I find any candidates if so many people are still looking for work?”. For 2023, the market is growing more hyper-competitive by the...

