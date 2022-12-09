Read full article on original website
Related
WTHR
33 companies put the 4-day workweek to the test and found it may be better for business
LOS ANGELES — Is a shortened workweek good for business?. Millions switched to remote or hybrid work during the pandemic. Commuting time was scrapped, meetings got shorter or were done virtually. And the question of whether a traditional work schedule was necessary got louder. "We just saw people that...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Robots are coming—and it doesn’t look pretty for workers. Get ready for long hours, less pay, and fewer jobs
A new study examining the effects of robots and automation on the Chinese labor market shows workers are under fire.
Hiring slows as workers hesitant to switch jobs amid worsening economy
Fewer foreign workers, labour shortages, and people being more hesitant to take up new jobs amid heightened economic uncertainty has led to sharp drops in the number of workers available for recruiting firms, according to a new report.The number of people placed into permanent jobs by recruitment agencies fell for the second consecutive month in November, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found in its report with audit giant KPMG.This marks a shift from the recent upward trend of employers increasing hiring, indicating that businesses are having a harder time filling permanent vacancies.However, companies hiring temporary roles lifted slightly, suggesting...
hbsdealer.com
DeWalt right-angle attachments
DeWalt launches Flextorq square drive modular right-angle attachments, available in either a ¼-inch (DWAMRA14FT) or 3/8-inch (DWAMRA38FT) square drive. “The sockets seamlessly attach, eliminating the need for additional socket adapters; and the forged gears withstand tough applications,” said the company. The 2-in-1 design allows users to quickly switch...
aiexpress.io
Industrial robots increase unemployment and lower wages
Analysis from China justifies issues in regards to the impression of business robots on the workforce. Critics of automation imagine it’ll exchange many predominately blue-collar jobs. Proponents of business robots argue that new jobs might be created and the workforce will adapt. A minimum of within the quick time...
fordauthority.com
UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor
In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How do tech layoffs impact PERM and the green card process?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
Rail Chief Sees ‘Mixed Bag’ Economy, Signs of Slowing
The CEO of Union Pacific warned of the impact to shipping as the U.S. consumer continues the march away from goods and over to services. The slowdown is being felt in different parts of the economy, according to what UP president and CEO Lantz Fritz said he’s seeing. “We can see things like the housing market has clearly slowed. Parcel packaging has clearly slowed,” the CEO told CNBC Tuesday. “We’re seeing that in both paper as well as parcel shipments. But there’s parts of the economy that are still percolating pretty good. Some of the reshoring, onshoring is creating opportunities for us...
Post-Pandemic, Here’s How People Are Finding Employees Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries have faced enormous job losses, including travel, leisure, retail, and more. Before the pandemic, hiring employees had its own challenges businesses would have to navigate, but now that we’re all living in a nebulous “post-pandemic” world, there are some things you’ll need to consider if you’re thinking to yourself “why can’t I find any candidates if so many people are still looking for work?”. For 2023, the market is growing more hyper-competitive by the...
Comments / 0