Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
scaffoldmag.com
Manitou introduces hydrogen telehandler
Manitou Group has presented a prototype telehandler powered by green hydrogen. With its target of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of its equipment by 34% per hour by 2030, the new hydrogen-powered telehandler follows the electrification of the company’s all-terrain aerial platform and telehandler ranges. The group is now...
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
helihub.com
Vertical Aerospace Appoints Chief Engineer
Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, announces it has further strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of David King as Chief Engineer. David joins in February 2023 and will be responsible for the technical development and overall performance of the Vertical’s VX4 electric aircraft, supervising every phase of the project from start to completion.
tedmag.com
Sale of Siemens Commercial Vehicles Business Now Closed
The sale of Siemens Commercial Vehicles business to Meritor closed successfully on November 30. In May 2022, Siemens had announced the contract signing to sell Commercial Vehicles business to Meritor, Inc. for a purchase price of around $200.04 million (Enterprise Value). “The successful sale of our Commercial Vehicle business to...
Comments / 0