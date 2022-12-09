Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, announces it has further strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of David King as Chief Engineer. David joins in February 2023 and will be responsible for the technical development and overall performance of the Vertical’s VX4 electric aircraft, supervising every phase of the project from start to completion.

6 DAYS AGO