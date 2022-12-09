Doctors Allege Corruption and Mismanagement of COVID Pandemic Leaving Americans at High Risk for Vaccine Injury and Death

Read full article on original website
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Feds Urge Vaccination as 'Tripledemic' Hits More Americans
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of respiratory disease that is overwhelming the nation's health care systems. Vaccination will be key to getting through the winter holidays with your health intact, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing Monday.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
Doctors are used to seeing the flu spike this time of year. But this time, COVID-19 and RSV have joined the fray.
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
WebMD
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.
Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
BBC
Strep A: Symptoms to look out for
Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
WebMD
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
