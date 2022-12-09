Novak Djokovic is still hopeful about getting a gold medal for Serbia with his next and probably last chance coming in Paris in 2024 when he'll be 38 years old. Novak Djokovic looked pretty good in Tokyo where many expected him to win the gold medal but he stumbled against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. It was an odd match where Djokovic cruised in the opening set but unexplainably collapsed in the next two to lose it. He never won gold for Serbia and it's still a huge wish for him:

