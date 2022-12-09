Read full article on original website
Two French players get life bans in latest ATP match-fixing scandal
Another match-fixing scandal has rocked the ATP as two top 500 players have been banned for life by the ITIA for their involvement in match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a statement explaining that two French players have been banned from the sport forever due to match-fixing. It's one of the latest things that the ITIA had to address with plenty of work for them lately with several doping scandals, betting scandals and now match-fixing as well.
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
LTA React Badly To The ATP's Russian Reaction
Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, who organise Wimbledon, decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from England's summer grass court events, and fines were already handed out by the Women's Tennis Association for those decisions - but this week it was confirmed that the Association of Tennis Professionals have now also followed suit by levying an £820,000 fine on the LTA in relation to male competitors, reports Dailystoke.
VIDEO: Fritz, Kyrgios, Medvedev and rest of Diriyah Tennis Cup field attempt to sketch each other with hilarious results
Drawing and tennis have very little in common except for the occasional comment about painting corners with tennis balls during a match and tennis players confirmed that with their drawing skills. Expectedly, most of them are far more skilled with a racquet than a pencil but they tried their hand...
"An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish" - Djokovic harbours main aspiration, looks to seal elusive gold medal in 2024
Novak Djokovic is still hopeful about getting a gold medal for Serbia with his next and probably last chance coming in Paris in 2024 when he'll be 38 years old. Novak Djokovic looked pretty good in Tokyo where many expected him to win the gold medal but he stumbled against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. It was an odd match where Djokovic cruised in the opening set but unexplainably collapsed in the next two to lose it. He never won gold for Serbia and it's still a huge wish for him:
Agassi's long term coach Gilbert hails Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup triumph: "Improved a lot"
Andre Agassi's long-term coach Brad Gilbert hailed Taylor Fritz after pulling out the final match against Medvedev at the Diriyah Tennis Cup over the weekend. The American was able to win a couple of solid matches at the event booking a final against Medvedev. Despite the Russian dominating play quite a bit, Fritz was able to pull out the match. He saved all nine break points he had winning in two close tiebreaks without ever seeing a break point of his own.
