WILMINGTON, Del.- Emily McAteer (Thornton, Pa./Garnet Valley) scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting as one of three Golden Rams in double figures, to help the West Chester women's basketball team (5-3) cruise past Wilmington (0-9) on Sunday afternoon by a 97-46 final, marking the largest margin of victory in head coach Kiera Wooden's tenure at the helm of the Golden Rams.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO