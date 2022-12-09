Read full article on original website
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match
Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
Rising American Alycia Parks continues superb form with back-to-back WTA 125 titles
21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.
VIDEO: Nadal tries one-handed backhand as preparation continues for 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is a great competitor and he experimented with something new in his recent practices to see whether it could be useful to him as he continues his tennis journey. There is very little that Nadal won't do to try and win as his Roland Garros run this year demonstrated. He practically played with a numb foot the entire event and he made it work. A video surfacing online showed Nadal trying out a one-handed backhand which got fans talking about whether he'll introduce a new shot to his arsenal.
Murray moving in the 'right direction' but still targeting progress in 2023: "Like this year I have progressed a lot from where I was"
Andy Murray has big goals in 2023 as he will try to build on the progress he made in 2022 with a good showing early during the Australian summer. Murray had plenty of positive showings in 2022 playing some solid tennis throughout the way with one final on the grass in Stuttgart. He's had plenty of disappointment as well but he hopes that the progress made will allow him to achieve his goals in 2023 as the season gets underway in Australia.
LTA React Badly To The ATP's Russian Reaction
Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, who organise Wimbledon, decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from England's summer grass court events, and fines were already handed out by the Women's Tennis Association for those decisions - but this week it was confirmed that the Association of Tennis Professionals have now also followed suit by levying an £820,000 fine on the LTA in relation to male competitors, reports Dailystoke.
Video: Genie Bouchard posts training video ahead of return at World Tennis League tournament
Eugenie Bouchard has been actively working on her off-season in preparation for the 2023 season. Bouchard is slated to participate in the World Tennis League's inaugural tournament, which will take place in Dubai from December 19 to December 24. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist will represent Team Kites, which will feature...
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
"One of the coolest gifts ever" - Taylor Fritz and his son receive memorable gift from NIKE after USMNT's World Cup campaign
Taylor Fritz received a special gift for himself and his son Jordan from sports apparel giant Nike, in the form of jerseys of the US men's national soccer team (USMNT). The American No. 1, who is a soccer fan, was thrilled to receive the blue and white jerseys of the USA team, calling it "one of the coolest gifts ever."
"An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish" - Djokovic harbours main aspiration, looks to seal elusive gold medal in 2024
Novak Djokovic is still hopeful about getting a gold medal for Serbia with his next and probably last chance coming in Paris in 2024 when he'll be 38 years old. Novak Djokovic looked pretty good in Tokyo where many expected him to win the gold medal but he stumbled against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. It was an odd match where Djokovic cruised in the opening set but unexplainably collapsed in the next two to lose it. He never won gold for Serbia and it's still a huge wish for him:
Azarenka, Badosa, Jabeur, Vekic take in the World Cup with many in Qatar before World Tennis League
Football fever is felt among tennis players with many of them soaking in the World Cup experience in Qatar cheering on their teams if they are playing. Victoria Azarenka was one of the first to check in tagging herself during the iconic Saudia Arabia win over Argentina. She was there to watch Messi play as it was a dream of hers. Some other players in attendance cheered on their national teams such as Paula Badosa who was there to watch Spain play against Morocco.
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Major Tennis Star Ties the Knot
A major tennis star is now a married man, Cristian Garin tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg late last month. The couple got married in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Valparaiso, Chile. Garin and Goldberg shared photos on social media, and in one post, Garin wrote, "My days are happier with you. I love you!!" According to Sportskeeda, Garin began dating Goldberg in early 2021 and started posting photos of them in March of that year.
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
Rune saves match point in beating De Minaur in exhibition tournament Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
Holger Rune is back to swinging racquets as the Danish player took on Alex de Minaur in an exhibition event in France and he proved better beating him 5-7 7-6 6-4. Winning is France is just something Holger Rune does well as he demonstrated it a couple of times already. He was brilliant at Roland Garros earlier this year and followed that up with some more amazing tennis later in the year winning the Paris Masters. He won another match on French soil as he won the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage exhibition.
