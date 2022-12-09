ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL awarded $13 million to launch statewide manufacturing resource center

The University of Louisville has been awarded up to $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The center, known as the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP), will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation and leverage university expertise and capacity to provide research, business development, access to talent and other supports. The goal is to help manufacturers boost productivity, retain and create jobs and compete in new markets here and abroad.
UofL carpenter sets up the stage that he will walk across

Rob Elliott is a University of Louisville carpenter in Physical Plant. “I am a carpenter for Belknap and Athletics facilities,” Elliott said. “As a carpenter, I do everything from installing TVs, repair doors, repair windows, drywall, metal stud framing and flooring. I learn new things every day at UofL.”
Historic preservation

Louisville photojournalists at the Courier Journal are witnesses to history as it happens, and their documentary talents take newspaper readers along for the illuminating experience. And now – thanks to the generosity of the newspaper, its parent company and a former publisher’s daughters – much of that significant past will...
