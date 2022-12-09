Read full article on original website
Evaluating New Miami commit Rueben Bain and projecting into the future
Miami may have landed a gem in four-star EDGE Rueben Bain. Bain, the On3 Consensus’ No. 9 EDGE in the 2023 recruiting class, is planning on being a Cane after verbally committing to Miami over Florida State, Auburn, Alabama and others, and on tape he shows every reason why coaches have so aggressively pursued Bain this recruiting cycle.
Area sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AREA SCORES West Branch 69, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 20 ...
NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo veteran backup QB
ATHENS — Georgia has three projected first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and while Stetson Bennett is not one of them, he could still get a shot. An NFL source told DawgNation that some teams have a third-day draft grade — rounds 5-7 — on Bennett and others would be willing to sign him as a free agent. The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29.
