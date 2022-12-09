ATHENS — Georgia has three projected first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and while Stetson Bennett is not one of them, he could still get a shot. An NFL source told DawgNation that some teams have a third-day draft grade — rounds 5-7 — on Bennett and others would be willing to sign him as a free agent. The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO