Shippensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA

