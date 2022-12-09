Read full article on original website
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lockdown At Multiple York County Schools
Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by…
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
State College man found eating food after breaking into Snappy’s, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is behind bars after police said he was heavily intoxicated when he was inside a Snappy’s eating food after the store was closed. According to the charges filed, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 12:22 a.m. Shawn Cox, 20, managed to enter the convenience store along University […]
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
PennLive.com
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
WJAC TV
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
