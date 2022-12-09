Read full article on original website
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas
An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...
Several Restaurants are Open on Christmas Eve in Ocean County, NJ
If you don't want to be bothered with cooking this year on Christmas Eve, maybe one of these spectacular restaurants will work for you and your family. Not everyone has time to cook on Christmas Eve let alone Christmas Day. Lots of family members are traveling this year and in a hurry and no time for clean-up or cooking.
