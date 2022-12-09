ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off". Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas

An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
TRENTON, NJ
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...
PAULSBORO, NJ
