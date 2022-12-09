The operator of Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant says it plans to switch to a different waste handling method to comply with a federal order to stop using an on-site coal ash pond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month denied a request by the James M. Gavin Power Plant for extra time to comply […] The post Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO