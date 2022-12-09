Read full article on original website
Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running
The federal government has conditionally awarded PG&E about $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant running past its original closure date in 2025. The funding, announced Monday morning, comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Civil Nuclear Credit Program — a $6 billion funding initiative under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021 to help keep struggling nuclear power plants operational.
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
California’s $1.2 billion Capitol renovation violated state environmental laws, court says
The state did not provide the public with an accurate description of the project, justices ruled.
Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West
Nevada has more public land than nearly any other state – second only to Alaska – making Biden’s plan to increase renewable energy on public lands of key importance to the state. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis) People are also reading…. Policy, politics and progressive commentary. Secretary of the...
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
Biden pushes solar, wind projects on western land owned by the government
The Biden administration is hoping to use hundreds of millions of acres owned by the government to start building solar and wind energy facilities in western states.
Lawmaker introduces affordable housing bill + Will the Legislature take on Ticketmaster?
Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial
The operator of Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant says it plans to switch to a different waste handling method to comply with a federal order to stop using an on-site coal ash pond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month denied a request by the James M. Gavin Power Plant for extra time to comply […] The post Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Energy Department rule would cut government building emissions 90 percent
A new proposed rule from the Biden administration would cut emissions from new federal buildings 90 percent from 2003 levels in the next two years. Under the proposed rule, new or renovated federal buildings would be required to reduce emissions from the 2003 baseline by 90 percent beginning in 2025. Beginning in 2030, the rule…
Greens hopeful Interior review of oil and gas leases leads to cancellations
Environmental groups are hopeful the Interior Department will pull the plug on any number of thousands of oil and gas leases issued during previous administrations after it completes a retroactive review of their underlying environmental assessments. It would be a welcome outcome for green nongovernmental organizations, whose legal challenges against...
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Court rules Terraces of Lafayette apartments meet state environmental laws, can proceed
Lafayette’s controversial Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals has ruled. Held up in court for about two years, the Nov. 30 appellate court ruling upheld a superior court’s 2021 decision, finding that the city’s 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state’s housing accountability act in approving the project.
Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says
Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
