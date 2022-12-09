Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Al Roker Brought to Tears During 'Today' Hosts' Holiday Caroling Surprise After Hospital Release
Al Roker is feeling the love this holiday season. The beloved weatherman got the surprise of a lifetime when the Today staff, all wearing Santa hats, and his co-hosts lined up in front of his home to bring him a little cheer by singing "Jingle Bells." Roker, who came out...
Al Roker Gives Health Update on 'Today' Show After 'Hardest' Hospital Stint Yet: 'It's Been a Tough Slog'
Al Roker is on the mend! On Monday's Today show, the 68-year-old weatherman called in via Zoom to give his co-anchors an update on his health after he returned from the hospital last week. "It's good to be home. It's good to see your faces," Roker said, smiling with his...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Jay Leno Recounts His Face Catching on Fire in First TV Interview
Jay Leno is opening up about the incident that led to third-degree burns on his face in his first sit-down TV interview with Hoda Kotb. In a preview of the interview set to air in full on Wednesday's Today show, the 72-year-old comedian explains what transpired before his face caught on fire. The former host of The Tonight Show said he was pretty lucky that his friend, Dave Killackey, was there to literally save his life.
Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl
The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
'The Voice': Bodie Talks Working With Blake Shelton and Releasing New Music (Exclusive)
Bodie may not have been crowned The Voice's season 22 champion on Tuesday, but he still feels like he's walking away a winner!. "I'm feeling so good... The goal from the beginning was to turn a chair and make it to the finale," he shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet after Tuesday's live finale, where Bodie's teammate, country singer Bryce Leatherwood, was named the winner.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed: See the First Photos
Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father has a premiere date for season 2. The Hulu series will kick off the new season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with one episode, the streaming service announced Tuesday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Duff also broke the news in a video announcement posted...
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Debut Album Will Be Out in 2023
No regrets. That's the battle cry Kate Hudson chanted in her head during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with that in mind, Hudson got to work. The 43-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that, for the better part of a year, she's been working on an album. The Almost Famous star said that writing music is not new to her, but it was only recently when she decided to do something about it, and then some.
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Gwen Stefani Rocks Plunging Leopard Print Ensemble on 'The Voice' Finale Night 1
Gwen Stefani has been rocking stunning looks all season long on The Voice, so it's no surprise that she's pulling out all the stops for the finale!. The show's official Twitter account shared a picture of the coaches "all decked out" ahead of night one of the season 22 finale on Monday, with Blake Shelton and John Legend looking dapper in their black and velvet suits, respectively.
Cher Says Mom Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain' in Her Final Moments
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier this month. On Tuesday, the 76-year-old music icon took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking details about her late mother's final moments. "The truth…. She’s been Sick, & rallying, she then got bad, She...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Their Last Season Together (Exclusive)
The Voice coaches think season 22 was one of their best yet!. "I felt like we had the best Top 10 that I've seen on the show," said coach John Legend ahead of night one of the two-night finale event on Monday. "They were extremely talented, extremely fun to work with, and I was inspired. It's nice when we get inspired by the artist you're working with."
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Isn't Ready to Marry Her (Exclusive)
Big Ed and Liz aren't heading down the aisle any time soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed bluntly tells Liz he isn't ready to marry her and she's had enough. On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily...
Lizzo to Replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Musical Guest for Last 'Saturday Night Live' of 2022
Stepping up at the last minute. Lizzo has signed on to replace the Yeah Yeah Yeahs during next weekend's Saturday Night Live. A week before the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were set to take the stage as musical guest for the final SNL of the year, -- hosted by Austin Butler -- the band announced that they have to pull out of performing due to their drummer, Nick Zinner, battling a serious illness.
Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)
Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!. The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title.
