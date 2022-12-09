We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Seattle. This is where you'll find them. Seattle must have collectively decided that 2022 marked the era of dining out in sweatpants, and that’s fine by us. While a wide variety of restaurants opened this year, many of the ones that impressed us the most trend casusal—counters, takeout windows, butcher shops, small wooden boats, you get the idea. And the food? Forget caviar-topped foie. 2022’s best-in-show include spam sliders, waffles, cheeseburgers, pepperoni pizza, and a truly unhinged amount of exceptional chicken, be it fried, flame-grilled, or featured as a quirky wallpaper pattern.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO