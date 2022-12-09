ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Infatuation

Seattle's Best New Dishes Of 2022

Meet our favorite new dishes of 2022. Seattle lost quite a bit in 2022. We lost Russell Wilson to the Broncos. We lost Kedai Makan. We most certainly lost the season of autumn—because who doesn’t want to jump right from wildfire smoke to windshield frost?. But we’d much...
The Infatuation

Seattle's Best New Restaurants Of 2022

We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Seattle. This is where you'll find them. Seattle must have collectively decided that 2022 marked the era of dining out in sweatpants, and that’s fine by us. While a wide variety of restaurants opened this year, many of the ones that impressed us the most trend casusal—counters, takeout windows, butcher shops, small wooden boats, you get the idea. And the food? Forget caviar-topped foie. 2022’s best-in-show include spam sliders, waffles, cheeseburgers, pepperoni pizza, and a truly unhinged amount of exceptional chicken, be it fried, flame-grilled, or featured as a quirky wallpaper pattern.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

