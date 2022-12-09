Read full article on original website
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
wwisradio.com
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
UPDATE: One firefighter injured after fighting Holmen house fire
The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, which presented a challenge for first responders.
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
