Christmas Cooking with KX: Truffles and a matching cocktail
This week we have a Cranberry special: Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles and a Cranberry Fiz Cocktail.
Kylee’s Kitchen: Poached pear chocolate tart
December is National Pear Month, and we’re celebrating the monthlong food holiday in Kylee’s Kitchen. Pears are an often underutilized fall and winter fruit, and poaching them is a simple way to make them tender and flavorful. Poached pear chocolate tart. Yield: One 9-inch tart. Ingredients for sweet...
Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays
“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
Love Licorice? The Tarragon Gimlet Is For You
This recipe is adapted from The Cocktail Edit, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by award-winning drinks journalist, author and expert Alice Lascelles. Grassy, anise-y and pure, almost sorbet-like in its refreshingness, this is a stunning drink. I rather like it over ice, but it works with or without. When it comes to making the syrup infusion, really pack the tarragon in. You cannot use too much. Adapted from a recipe in Herb by Mark Diacono, a great field guide to cooking and drinking herbs of all kinds.
Healthy Recipe: Ginger-Poached Pears
Chinese medicine says that pears are cooling to the body — a good thing if going through either chemo or radiation. Poached fruit is also much easier to digest than raw and safer to eat during treatment. These very simple ginger-poached pears make a wonderful dessert or a refreshing breakfast treat when paired with thick Greek yogurt. The pears don’t have to be perfectly ripe for this to be delicious. If they’re not, just up the sugar a little — or use honey, but this can take away from the taste of the pears. For more chemo friendly dessert recipes take a look at some of these Sweet Treats.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Brandy butter, spicy cocktails and a chocolate log: Yotam Ottolenghi’s homemade Christmas gifts – recipes
Christmas could be Christmas without brandy butter, chocolate logs and bottles of infused booze, but doesn’t it just feel a bit more like Christmas with them? Either way, making your own, to give as presents, is a surefire way to get into the festive spirit. The spices, the chocolate, the citrus, the booze …
Fennel Salad With Apples & Radishes
When you're looking for a side dish that tastes extremely fresh even in the depth of winter, look no further than fennel salad. It’s crunchy, slightly sweet, and perfectly light and refreshing, especially if you serve it alongside heavier cold weather comfort foods. Try it paired with roasted chicken, juicy steak, or even mac 'n' cheese. (Seriously, it works!)
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
This foodie favorite just reopened in the Gables with more space and a brand-new menu
In 2012, when he opened his Eating House restaurant in Coral Gables, Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli was 26. Using the money he had just earned as Miami’s first winner of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” he poured his imagination into a menu that was equal parts fun and creativity, striking a nerve with diners eager to try something new.
Pisto Manchego (Spanish Vegetable Stew)
Pisto Manchego (or just Pisto) is originally from the Murcia region of Spain, but is an extremely popular dish in the rest of the country. Like many essential Spanish dishes, Pisto is often a side dish or appetizer accompanied by other elements to make up a filling but light family meal, such as warm bread and cheeses, deli meat, or even seafood.
Food: Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered. This recipe for “Jalapeño […]
Butterscotch Cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butterscotch cookies are the caramel-lover’s answer to the chocolate chip cookie. These butterscotch cookies are tender and chewy with just the barest bit of crisp on the edges. The brown sugar...
Italian gnocchi and sausage soup with spinach and arugula by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooler days are coming (I have to believe it, y’all. I just have to.) and this flavorful soup is so delicious that it’ll be one we’ll all be making on repeat throughout the season. Happily, it’s easy to make, too!. Italian gnocchi...
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
Tomato-Butter Roast Chicken
I am firmly in the camp that everyone should know how to properly roast a chicken, and this should be the recipe you try. Tomato butter works wonders on chicken. Not only does it keep the bird moist, but the healthy dose of tomato paste brings a slightly sweet, umami acidity, which chicken could often use. Plus, there are no better veggies than ones that have been roasted underneath a chicken, collecting all of that flavor-packed schmaltz. This is a great way to add some excitement to a classic roast chicken.
