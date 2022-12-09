Chinese medicine says that pears are cooling to the body — a good thing if going through either chemo or radiation. Poached fruit is also much easier to digest than raw and safer to eat during treatment. These very simple ginger-poached pears make a wonderful dessert or a refreshing breakfast treat when paired with thick Greek yogurt. The pears don’t have to be perfectly ripe for this to be delicious. If they’re not, just up the sugar a little — or use honey, but this can take away from the taste of the pears. For more chemo friendly dessert recipes take a look at some of these Sweet Treats.

