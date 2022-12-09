Read full article on original website
Howe's 801st NHL goal forgotten by many with Ovechkin closing in
Howe was 52 years old when he scored his 801st and final NHL regular-season goal with the Hartford Whalers against the Detroit Red Wings on April 6, 1980. That stood as the NHL record until Wayne Gretzky scored his 802nd on March 23, 1994. Ovechkin, who has 800 goals heading...
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL Buzz: Stutzle out at least one week for Senators with shoulder injury
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tim Stutzle is out at least one week with a shoulder injury. "If he's back in seven or 10 days, whatever it is, it's certainly lucky," Senators coach D.J....
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL On Tap: Wild host Red Wings with swagger back since Reaves trade
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. The Wild didn't trade for Ryan Reaves because of his offensive ability. General manager Bill Guerin said he was looking to inject some energy into the locker room when the Wild acquired the forward from the New York Rangers on Nov. 23. "Ryan's got a certain swagger," Guerin said. "And you need that to be successful. You need that on your team." Minnesota might have needed it more than anyone thought, because in the nine games Reaves has played, the Wild (15-11-2) are 6-3-0, compared to 9-8-2 before he made his debut Nov. 25. They've also won four straight at Xcel Energy Center entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, SN NOW). The Red Wings (13-9-6) have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 1-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Captain Dylan Larkin, Detroit's leading scorer with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games is not available after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during the third period against the Hurricanes. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
Zito convinced Panthers moving in right direction despite record
"I believe in the team," the Panthers general manager said after the NHL Board of Governors meeting ended Tuesday. "And I believe in where we are." The Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team in the NHL last season, setting Florida records for wins (58) and points (122).
Mailbag: Sabres' up-and-down play, Capitals' chances of making playoffs
Here is the Dec. 14 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What the heck is going on in Buffalo? Some days they look like a legitimate threat and other days they're making bonehead mistakes. What's it going to take for them to be "for real?" And do you think they'd be better if they were in the Western Conference? -- @mikeybox.
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Sharks in San Jose on Tuesday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 13th goal and Nick Bjugstad added his sixth of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday at SAP Center. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for the Coyotes (9-14-4), who lost for the first time in three games.
Recap: Kochetkov Records Second Consecutive Shutout, Canes Win In Detroit
DETROIT, MI. - Carolina Hurricanes rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov became the team's first goalie to publish back-to-back shutouts since 2003 Tuesday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 1-0. The Story. Finally concluding a six-game road stretch that begin back on November 28, the Canes entered Little Caesars...
Canes Reassign Lajoie To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has earned six assists in 17 AHL games with Chicago in 2022-23...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
SvoNotes: Johnny Father settling into new role away from the ice
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. His family just calls him John, but he's known as Johnny Hockey to a large portion of the sporting world. But now, there's a new title for Gaudreau -- he's Noa's father. Gaudreau's wife Meredith gave birth to their first...
Jets drop back-and-forth affair against Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - It was everything a clash between two of the Western Conference's top teams should be, with back-and-forth action, a hat trick, big saves, and a roller-coaster ride of emotion. Unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), they came up on the wrong side of a 6-5 score against the...
Heika's take: Wedgewood reigns supreme after fight between heavyweights
And the backup goalie really was happy about Tuesday. Wedgewood stopped 35 shots to help push the Stars over the New Jersey Devils, the team which drafted him. In battling the player who was acquired with the draft pick New Jersey received in exchange for Wedgewood, the 30-year-old not only received a bit of redemption, he also helped the Stars earn some payback.
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
