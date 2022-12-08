Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Woman injured following weekend shooting in York
Deputies are now investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
Man arrested following domestic-related barricade situation on 73rd St in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a barricaded subject around 7:21 p.m. in the 600 block of 73rd Street.
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified as 32-year-old James Curtis Jones
cvillecountry.com
Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations
VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Employees at Greenbrier Mall recount night of reported shooting
News 3 is hearing from some of the employees and shoppers who were at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Saturday night when a reported shooting in the parking lot prompted an evacuation.
Former Virginia police officer sentenced for 2019 fatal shooting
A former police officer in Virginia was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting a man after a struggle in which the man got hold of a stun gun and used it on officers.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting
The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees. Saturday, one church held a vigil to remember the victims.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WTKR
Retired Norfolk police chief shares his legacy, crime-fighting message
NORFOLK, Va. — Cracking down on crime—we all have a role to play. WTKR's Law Enforcement Analyst and retired Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone shares his legacy and his crime-fighting message to Hampton Roads with News 3's Kurt Willilams. Boone is also in the running to be the top cop in other cities across the country.
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate Goodwill fire, seek public assistance
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate fire of the Goodwill store on Ehringhaus Street, seek public assistance
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
