The Comeback

Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury

As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady won’t ponder possibility of playing for 49ers in 2023

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in only his second career visit to San Francisco (OK, Santa Clara) had a day to forget. After the game, he didn’t forget a question he’d gotten at a press conference last month. Asked by reporters after the 35-7 loss whether he regrets coming...
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency

The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Yardbarker

Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw

Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.
Yardbarker

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence

A tumultuous season for the Arizona Cardinals took another turn Wednesday with a major decision from the team’s general manager. GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His duties will be handled in the interim by personnel executives Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
