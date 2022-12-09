Read full article on original website
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Video: Heated Moment Between Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe On Monday
Tom Brady's matchup against his childhood favorite team proved anticlimactic on Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. The optics of Brady getting blown out by a team quarterbacked by a seventh-round rookie have made for popular fodder around the NFL on ...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
Look: Tom Brady Getting Praised For Classy Postgame Decision
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 6-7 on Sunday after suffering a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite attempting 55 passes in the blowout, Brady could only muster 253 yards and one touchdown. The biggest headline of the day, however, came by way of Brady's reaction to ...
Deebo Samuel Has 5-Word Reaction To His Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major injury scare on Sunday after Deebo Samuel was seen carted off the field in a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay. Late in the second quarter, Samuel took a handoff for three yards before falling to the ground and appearing to be in excruciating pain. Though he ...
Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Report: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo MRI On Monday
Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI for his injured oblique on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played through the injury after hurting his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 16-of-21 ...
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady won’t ponder possibility of playing for 49ers in 2023
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in only his second career visit to San Francisco (OK, Santa Clara) had a day to forget. After the game, he didn’t forget a question he’d gotten at a press conference last month. Asked by reporters after the 35-7 loss whether he regrets coming...
San Francisco 49ers Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury During Sunday's Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL in Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Johnson went down on special teams late in the second quarter. He managed to walk to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee ...
Arizona Cardinals Sign New Quarterback Following Kyler Murray's Injury
The Arizona Cardinals suffered a loss much greater than the final score suggested last night in their 27-13 home loss to the Patriots. Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in the early stages of yesterday's game and will miss the remainder of this season. In response to the ...
Rob Gronkowski Wants To Reunite With Tom Brady - But Not In The NFL
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were about as dominant as any duo in NFL history. Between their long, nine-year stint together in New England and their most recent time as teammates in Tampa Bay, Brady and Gronkowski have been shredding opposing defenses for years. Gronkowski, who retired ...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Yardbarker
Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw
Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.
Yardbarker
Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence
A tumultuous season for the Arizona Cardinals took another turn Wednesday with a major decision from the team’s general manager. GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His duties will be handled in the interim by personnel executives Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
