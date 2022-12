LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO