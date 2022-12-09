How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
It’s finally fantasy playoff time, and hopefully, you’re reading this after successfully locking up a spot in your league’s postseason. If that’s the case, finding a reliable quarterback to get you into the next round of the playoffs is a must, and our Week 15 fantasy QB rankings are here to help you do just that.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots vs. Cardinals final score, results: Mac Jones, Patriots get important win after Kyler Murray carted off with injury
An important win for the Patriots was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on "Monday Night Football." On just the third play from scrimmage, Murray hit the turf awkwardly holding his knee. It was a non-contact injury and immediately many assumed the worst. He was carted off the field with a towel over his head, and — according to ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters — he broke down in tears as soon as he reached the tunnel.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn AFC wild card — or win AFC East — in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots (7-6) ended their two-game losing streak and got back above .500 for the 2022 NFL season after beating the Cardinals 27-13 in Arizona to close Week 14. The victory over an NFC opponent was needed coming off tough losses to the Vikings and Bills. New England is trying...
ng-sportingnews.com
Todd Bowles addresses rumors of Tom Brady altering Buccaneers' offensive gameplan: 'That's nothing'
Tom Brady is a man of many hats, and it looks like "coach" may be the latest he wears. The Buccaneers haven't had the most ideal season in 2022, the first of the Todd Bowles-Tom Brady working relationship in Tampa Bay. At 6-7, the team's offense has been middling at best, with a league-worst rushing attack and a passing game that hasn't been emblematic of something run by the GOAT.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Bills sign Cole Beasley? Buffalo turns to familiar face with Odell Beckham Jr.'s status uncertain
The holiday season is a time to see familiar and friendly faces. On Tuesday, the Bills brought back Cole Beasley, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, luring the slot receiver out of a short-lived retirement. Beasley played in 2022, a two-game stint with the Buccaneers before deciding to call it a career.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nelson Agholor stops play, calls for medical attention to DeVante Parker after Patriots teammate suffers concussion
Nelson Agholor earned points as potential teammate of the year during the Patriots' "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. The veteran receiver was seen signaling officials late in the first quarter, attempting to stop play after it appeared teammate DeVante Parker was concussed. Play was ultimately stopped after Arizona challenged whether Parker completed a 10-yard catch to the 17-yard line.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 15 betting information for picking every game
After Week 13 was dominated by favorites, the 'dogs were barking in Week 14, entering Monday night with a 7-4 against the spread record despite going 4-7 straight up. We almost saw the biggest underdog of the NFL season, the Texans (+1000), win outright in Dallas as 17-point road 'dogs, but some late-game mishaps resulted in Dallas notching a last-second win. Will blindly betting underdogs yield profit in Week 15? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 15 pickups, free agents
It's win-or-go-home time, and your road to success in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs starts with looking through the top Week 15 waiver wire pickups and finding the right guys for your team. All that matters is surviving and advancing, so you can pretty much throw out the projected FAAB bids below. If you need a running back, then bid what you have to in order to get Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Travis Homer, or Rex Burkhead. You don't want to spend as much on a pass-catcher like Chris Moore or Chig Okonkwo, but you can certainly splurge on them, too. Sure, you'll want to leave something in your budget if you advance to the next round, but you have to get there first.
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals single-game tournaments
Week 14 closes out with a cross-conference showdown between the Patriots and Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Most casual fans might be bored by this battle of mediocre teams, but DFS contests can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy, as Arizona has most of the high-priced talent and New England has the better defense, but we went with a chalky MVP pick and found some value sleepers who could really pay off with extra opportunities.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
ng-sportingnews.com
Stanford HC Troy Taylor has different approach to rebuild than Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'We lead with love'
It took only his introductory news conference to see new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor will have a stark difference in his rebuild than another Pac-12 contemporary. Taylor, a former Cal quarterback who replaces David Shaw to lead the Cardinal, heads to Stanford after a four-year stint with FCS team Sacramento State. When asked how he would build up his new program, Taylor said remaining players on Shaw's team have a "sincere invitation" to remain on the team.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: 49ers sweep Seahawks; Lions beat Jets to stay hot; Titans upset Chargers
Week 15 means we'll have football four days a week on the NFL schedule, and each day offers a must-watch game. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks is and a chance for the nation to get a look at 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy – who has made the rise from Mr. Irrelevant to starter for a Super Bowl contender in a hurry.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 15: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
The bye weeks are officially over, so those in daily fantasy football contests will have access to all healthy stars on the Week 15 main slate. Of course, there are still several teams that won't be playing on Sunday afternoon, as a Saturday tripleheader thins out the player pool. That means NFL DFS players will still need to identify value sleepers and stacking opportunities to differentiate their lineups in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson affecting Week 15 QB rankings
It was a bad week for quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't even play, and Kyler Murray (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Kenny Pickett (concussion), and Tyler Huntley (concussion) were all banged up during their respective games. While most of those QBs aren't high on the fantasy radar ahead of the playoffs, their absences will affect not only the QB rankings but also start 'em, sit 'em decisions at other positions. Staying on top of these QBs' latest injury updates is key before locking in your lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out
As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony matchup: Time, channel, live stream for kids of LeBron vs. Carmelo
Over 20 years ago, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School faced off against Oak Hill Academy in February of 2002. The game was televised on ESPN as the world got their first look at two top prospects, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. The matchup didn't disappoint as James went for 36...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Hayden Hurst affecting Week 15 TE rankings
Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, and Hayden Hurst have the potential to be TE1s throughout the fantasy football playoffs, but nagging injuries could potentially keep them on the sidelines again this week. Fantasy owners of these tight ends need to stay up to date on their latest updates, as all three have a ripple effect on Week 15 TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 15: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
It's somehow mid-December, and the traditions are starting for families all over the country. For millions of fantasy football owners who didn't make it into their season-long playoffs, this week marks the annual migration to NFL DFS contests. If that's you, welcome! You're off to a good start by checking out our sleepers and values column. Every week, we highlight our favorite DraftKings and FanDuel plays that offer the most bang for your daily fantasy buck.
Comments / 0