How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

It's win-or-go-home time, and your road to success in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs starts with looking through the top Week 15 waiver wire pickups and finding the right guys for your team. All that matters is surviving and advancing, so you can pretty much throw out the projected FAAB bids below. If you need a running back, then bid what you have to in order to get Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Travis Homer, or Rex Burkhead. You don't want to spend as much on a pass-catcher like Chris Moore or Chig Okonkwo, but you can certainly splurge on them, too. Sure, you'll want to leave something in your budget if you advance to the next round, but you have to get there first.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO