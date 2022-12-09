Why do Argentina wear blue and white stripes? Explaining tradition behind La Albiceleste's World Cup kits

Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
When is France vs. Morocco at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for semifinal match
France will meet Morocco in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning their heavyweight clash in the final eight with England. France will start as favourites but Morocco are used to being underdogs after knocking out European opponents in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their dazzling unbeaten run.
France's route to 2022 World Cup final: Who will Les Bleus face in semifinals and for the trophy?
France came through the 2022 World Cup group stages mostly unscathed to finish top of Group D before laying down a marker in the knockout stages. Les Bleus' build up to Qatar 2022 was dominated by a host of injury withdrawals, with 2018 heroes N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba both sidelined, alongside 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema on the eve of the tournament.
Most games played in World Cup history: Lionel Messi ties all-time record
To join a World Cup squad, start matches, contest knockout rounds and celebrate victories is a privilege reserved only for the world's best. Only the names that define generations are welcomed back to compete for glory at multiple World Cups, leaving their mark on the world's biggest sporting show. From...
Diego Maradona Hand of God goal: The story of a legendary World Cup moment
The 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is perhaps one of the most famous FIFA World Cup clashes in history. Featuring two countries, who just four years before were at war, it also featured arguably the best player in the world at the time in the person of Diego Maradona.
What time is World Cup final? TV schedule, channel, live stream, kickoff, start time to watch Qatar showpiece
Sixty three games after Qatar and Ecuador launched the curious spectacle of a winter edition, the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us. The most prestigious game in football featured three goals in both halves when France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 final, although fans expecting another glut of goals might note that both previous finals had been decided by a single goal.
Where is Paul Pogba? Why France star is not playing vs Morocco in World Cup semifinal
France are still on track to defend their World Cup title at Qatar 2022, but face an almighty challenge with a semifinal clash against surprise packets Morocco. Les Bleus came into the tournament in mixed form and with a number of players ruled out through injury. Four years ago, midfielder...
Lionel Messi golden boots at World Cup 2022: Name, release date, and price of Argentina legend's adidas shoes
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup final as he has one final crack at winning the biggest trophy of all. A World Cup title is one of few trophies Messi is yet to win and at the age of 35, time is running out for him to claim the silverware with Argentina.
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
Who has scored the most goals in international football? Lionel Messi third on all-time list in pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo record
Cristiano Ronaldo might be without a club at the moment, but he wasted little time in making history at the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old, who had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag, struck a penalty in Portugal's opening match with Ghana on November 24. In so doing, he became the first man to score in five different World Cup tournaments.
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings
It could be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and the same battle might unfold for the World Cup Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. He also registered an assist which took him ahead of Mbappe on a tiebreaker.
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
Matt Rowell inks new deal to remain at the Gold Coast Suns as he eyes a future premiership tilt
Matt Rowell has provided the Gold Coast Suns with a major boost after the No.1 draft pick re-signed for two more years to carry him through until the end of the 2025 season. The star midfielder cited how the club’s recent improvement had made him excited to commit pen to paper with the prospect of a historic first premiership for the club looming as his ultimate target.
Paul Butler faces ultimate challenge against Naoya Inoue: WBO champ reveals roadmap for miracle upset in Tokyo
Paul Butler has won 34 of 36 fights. He’s captured British and Commonwealth titles. He’s a two-time bantamweight champion of the world and the reigning WBO titleholder. The Englishman has mixed with elite competition at 115 and 118 pounds, and his skills are undeniable. However, there are oddsmakers...
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
