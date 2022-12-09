Read full article on original website
Bruce Boudreau didn’t pull the goalie because he didn’t feel like the Canucks could score vs. Wild
It was the second of a back-to-back with travel for the Minnesota Wild. It was a Saturday night. It was a three-game win streak. Tonight, the Canucks lost after yet another inconsistent effort. Even in the games they’ve won recently, it’s hard to pick out even one that can be looked at as a complete 60-minute effort.
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
In a move that will go down as a ‘what the hell was he thinking?’ kind of moment, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot just smashed his stick into the face of his teammate Travis Hamonic while the two were sitting on the bench during the Senators vs. the Nashville Predators. The Senators ended up going on to win the game, but the victory won’t be what most fans are talking about coming out of the contest.
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return
It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition. Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it. "It's a combination of some things...
