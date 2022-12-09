ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Jay Leno Recounts His Face Catching on Fire in First TV Interview

Jay Leno is opening up about the incident that led to third-degree burns on his face in his first sit-down TV interview with Hoda Kotb. In a preview of the interview set to air in full on Wednesday's Today show, the 72-year-old comedian explains what transpired before his face caught on fire. The former host of The Tonight Show said he was pretty lucky that his friend, Dave Killackey, was there to literally save his life.
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
KTVB

Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals

Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
KTVB

'The Voice': Bodie Talks Working With Blake Shelton and Releasing New Music (Exclusive)

Bodie may not have been crowned The Voice's season 22 champion on Tuesday, but he still feels like he's walking away a winner!. "I'm feeling so good... The goal from the beginning was to turn a chair and make it to the finale," he shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet after Tuesday's live finale, where Bodie's teammate, country singer Bryce Leatherwood, was named the winner.
KTVB

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed: See the First Photos

Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father has a premiere date for season 2. The Hulu series will kick off the new season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with one episode, the streaming service announced Tuesday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Duff also broke the news in a video announcement posted...
KTVB

Lizzo and Seth Meyers Get Very Drunk, Share Secrets and Can't Stop Laughing in New 'Day Drinking'

Seth Meyers has now gotten drunk with a number of famous celebs, including the Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Ina Garten, Will Forte, Lorde, and his own parents, among others. For the latest installment of "Day Drinking," he got the opportunity to share some shots with Lizzo -- and the two really went all out for their afternoon of rampant inebriation.
KTVB

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Debut Album Will Be Out in 2023

No regrets. That's the battle cry Kate Hudson chanted in her head during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with that in mind, Hudson got to work. The 43-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that, for the better part of a year, she's been working on an album. The Almost Famous star said that writing music is not new to her, but it was only recently when she decided to do something about it, and then some.
KTVB

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
KTVB

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
KTVB

Cher Says Mom Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain' in Her Final Moments

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier this month. On Tuesday, the 76-year-old music icon took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking details about her late mother's final moments. "The truth…. She’s been Sick, & rallying, she then got bad, She...
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Isn't Ready to Marry Her (Exclusive)

Big Ed and Liz aren't heading down the aisle any time soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed bluntly tells Liz he isn't ready to marry her and she's had enough. On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily...
KTVB

'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless

Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
