No regrets. That's the battle cry Kate Hudson chanted in her head during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with that in mind, Hudson got to work. The 43-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that, for the better part of a year, she's been working on an album. The Almost Famous star said that writing music is not new to her, but it was only recently when she decided to do something about it, and then some.

1 DAY AGO