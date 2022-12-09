ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

merrimackathletics.com

Hugo Ollas Claims Hockey East Co-Goaltender of the Week

AMESBURY, Mass. – — Merrimack College men's hockey sophomore goaltender,Hugo Ollas, was named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. In his last start, Ollas made 35 saves as the Warriors defeated the University of Massachusetts Minutemen by a score...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

