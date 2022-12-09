Read full article on original website
Eddie Redmayne interview: ‘The Good Nurse’
“I’m someone that prefers to react to what’s in front of me, rather than going out with an aspiration or ambition of what I could play,” reveals Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in our recent webchat. He plays serial killer Charles Cullin in “The Good Nurse,” which made its Netflix debut on October 26. “This script arrived in my hands six years ago and I knew [director Tobias Lindholm‘s] work. When I read the script it had the label of true crime, but as it unraveled it seemed almost genre-less. It refused to be boxed.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Scott Martin Gershin interview: ‘Pinocchio’ sound
“When I first saw the image of Pinocchio I was like, ‘oh, is he going to be likable?’,” admits sound designer Scott Martin Gershin about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat he explains, “Visually it’s a very distinct look. It’s like branches and sticks. I didn’t really know it was working until right before the mix.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
‘The Woman King’ sound team interview
For the sound team behind Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s “The Woman King” — including Oscar-nominated re-recording mixer Tony Lamberti and supervising sound editor Becky Sullivan, as well as production sound mixer Derek Mansvelt — one of the biggest challenges was recreating the time and place in which the film is set. This group, which also included dialogue and music re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell, was tasked with turning modern-day South Africa, which is where filming for the historical epic took place in late 2021 and early 2022, into 1820s Kingdom of Dahomey.
David Magee interview: ‘A Man Called Otto’ writer
David Magee started his Hollywood career with a level of success that has eluded even some of the most successful screenwriters in the business. His debut film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” not only landed among the year’s Best Picture nominees but also netted Magee an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
Chris Burdon and Simon Willis interview: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ sound mixers
“The tremendous thing for me initially, technically and then subsequently creatively, was that these are some of the best sound location recordings I’ve ever had,” declares Oscar-nominated sound mixer Chris Burdon (“Captain Phillips”), who contributed to the ambitious soundscape for “The Banshees of Inisherin” with re-recording mixer Simon Willis. For our recent webchat he adds, “It never dominates, it just allows the space,” he reveals. “It’s wonderful to work on and it varies,” he says, adding that “there is an opposite version of that where you’re filling every space with every sound effect and every bit of music and it’s a different narrative. But this is just, I think, very special actually because of that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Naomi Ackie interview: ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’
When Naomi Ackie was approached to send in an audition tape to play music icon Whitney Houston in the film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” her initial thought was, “Are you guys absolutely insane?” The BAFTA-winning actress admits she asked herself, “How would I even go about trying to emulate someone so amazing and so big? Whitney Houston is one of those people that feels like you’re playing a superhuman.” Watch our video interview above.
Marc Forster interview: ‘A Man Called Otto’ director
Marc Forster knows something about movie stars. In his breakout feature, 2001’s “Monster’s Ball,” Forster directed Halle Berry to a historic Best Actress win (Berry is still the only Black woman to ever win an Academy Award in the category). Forster’s follow-up film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” was a Best Picture nominee with star Johnny Depp earning a Best Actor nomination. Later Forster films included blockbusters like “Quantum of Solace” (Daniel Craig’s second outing as James Bond) and “World War Z” (a global hit with Brad Pitt at the top of the call sheet). So when Forster praises “A Man Called Otto” star Tom Hanks as “the best actor I’ve ever worked with,” it pays to listen.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross interview: ‘Empire of Light’ composers
Composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were brought onto “Empire of Light” well before the cameras started rolling. “[Writer-director Sam Mendes] got in touch with us, which was incredibly flattering. And what started was a probably four-month conversation,” Ross remembers. “He shared some very personal stuff about what inspired the script. We knew the stakes were high.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Reznor and Ross above.
Austin Butler interview: ‘Elvis’
“I had learned that Elvis’ mother passed away when he was 23,” reveals Austin Butler, who stars as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic of the iconic performer. “It’s the same age I was when my mother died. I ended up waking up from this dream one night, where my mother was dying. I had all this pain inside. I thought, Elvis would have woken up from similar dreams, I’m sure. Suddenly in that moment it was so human. It wasn’t about anything external. It was about the grief of a young man.”
Joseph Kosinski interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director
“It’s one of those days I’ll never forget,” reveals director Joseph Kosinski about shooting one of the most pivotal and emotional scenes in “Top Gun: Maverick,” when two beloved characters reunite on-screen and share a poignant moment of reflection and reckoning with their past. For our recent webchat he adds, “you’re seeing two actors at the height of their powers, in terms of acting, in a scene together. That felt very genuine in the moment. You know, what you see on screen, I think it very much mirrors real life, and the amount of respect that they had for each other and the friendship that they built over the years, it was all there. That was definitely one of the most memorable days on set for me.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Sam Mendes movies: All 9 films ranked from worst to best
Few directors have had as spectacular a debut as British stage director Sam Mendes onto the film scene. Mendes’ frank 1999 film, “American Beauty,” turned heads upon its release and wowed Oscar voters, winning five Academy Awards from eight nominations, including a trophy for Mendes on his very first film.
Experts slugfest: Golden Globe film nominations reactions
“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were everywhere in the 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday, nabbing eight and six bids, respectively. But where in the world is “Women Talking”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the film snubs and surprises.
