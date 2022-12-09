Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
William Lee Martin brings comedy for the holidays in Hippodrome show
For those who find the holidays a time of tiring shopping, schedules choked with family, school and church events, and obligatory visits to parents, stepparents and exes aplenty, comic William Lee Martin knows your pain and wants you to laugh about it. The Fort Worth-based Martin returns to the Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park
Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: It's title time: Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the quest for the championship
Trib sportswriter DJ Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football in the state title games: China Spring, Mart and Abbott. // Music: http://www.purple-planet.com. LISTEN: It's title time on the Super Centex Podcast — Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the...
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Antunes pockets Match Play title, $10,000 purse
LAJITAS, Texas — Match play is no match for Jon Antunes. Antunes, the longtime director of Waco’s Heart of Texas Golf Academy, seized his second consecutive match pay win, as he won the Duel in the Desert/Asics Match Play Championship this week at Lajitas Golf Resort’s Black Jack Crossing.
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
WacoTrib.com
Former Mexia, UMHB player Braxton Harris lands head job at Houston Christian
Braxton Harris has made a steady rise up the coaching ladder, now landing as the new head football coach at Houston Christian University. Harris is a former Super Centex star from Mexia, where he played for his father Craig. Braxton went on to play quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor after high school, and that’s also where he began his coaching career in 2006. He also had stops at Waco High, Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne and Campbell University.
fox44news.com
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case
McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday. Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WacoTrib.com
Nowell steps down as Mexia athletic director, football coach
Aaron Nowell has left his post as Mexia’s athletic director and head football coach. Nowell confirmed to the Tribune-Herald that he submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Nowell spent two seasons leading the Blackcats, going 5-17 and making the playoffs both seasons. This year Mexia went 3-8, but played West tough in the Class 3A Div. I bi-district playoffs before falling, 21-0.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead to fund drainage improvements with new monthly fee
The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday is set to establish a municipal drainage utility system and hold a public hearing on a new monthly rate to fund drainage projects. Some 60% of Bellmead is affected by heavy rain, and the city lacks a stormwater drainage system, leaving many properties at risk of flood damage, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses tell officials that four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door to...
WacoTrib.com
BYU transfer lineman commits to Baylor
Former BYU offensive lineman Campbell Barrington committed to Baylor on Tuesday night. The 6-6, 295-pound Barrington played in nine games with no starts as a sophomore for the Cougars this season after playing in eight games with six starts in 2021 to make the Maxwell Football Club freshman All-America team.
fox44news.com
Afternoon shooting sends one person to the hospital in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Officers found one man with a bullet wound and an ambulance...
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
