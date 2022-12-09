Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
csurams.com
Kohan Named New Colorado State Volleyball Head Coach
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State has a new leader of its volleyball program as Director of Athletics Joe Parker has named Emily Kohan, who has spent seven years on the staff including the previous three as associate head coach, as the new leader of Ram Volleyball. "Though we...
csurams.com
Rams Battle Past Bobcats
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Like students this upcoming week at Colorado State, the student-athletes on the floor were tested a little earlier than their peers. The Rams (7-4) put up triple-digit points for the first time this season with a 115-72 victory over the Peru State Bobcats (8-4). The win stops a two-game skid Colorado State had suffered against in-state opponents and wraps up their home non-conference schedule on a high note.
Colorado Sunshine: TV, tickets info for Colorado School of Mines NCAA Division II football championship
God bless Division II football. Witnessing the Colorado School of Mines' debut in the NCAA Division II national championship game on Saturday is the best deal in sports. Ticket info was released Sunday, and Orediggers fans can attend the title game in McKinney, Texas, for $20 (GA) or $25 (reserved).
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
milehighsports.com
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado
STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
ralphiereport.com
Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado
Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
csurams.com
Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach
Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
csurams.com
Annual Award Winners Honored at 2022 Banquet
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Colorado State honored its nine outgoing seniors as well as the program's annual award winners on Sunday during the program's end-of-year banquet, the first under head coach Jay Norvell and first since 2018. A packed stadium club on the fourth floor of Canvas Stadium was on-hand...
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Condemn UW For Booting Church Elder, Say “Open Dialogue” Is Essential
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Incumbent and incoming Republican state legislators have written to University of Wyoming officials condemning the school’s decision to remove a church elder’s right to reserve a presentation table on campus after the elder displayed a sign calling out a transgender student by name.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Comments / 1