Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Kohan Named New Colorado State Volleyball Head Coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State has a new leader of its volleyball program as Director of Athletics Joe Parker has named Emily Kohan, who has spent seven years on the staff including the previous three as associate head coach, as the new leader of Ram Volleyball. "Though we...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Battle Past Bobcats

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Like students this upcoming week at Colorado State, the student-athletes on the floor were tested a little earlier than their peers. The Rams (7-4) put up triple-digit points for the first time this season with a 115-72 victory over the Peru State Bobcats (8-4). The win stops a two-game skid Colorado State had suffered against in-state opponents and wraps up their home non-conference schedule on a high note.
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighsports.com

Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion

Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
BOULDER, CO
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado

STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
STILLWATER, OK
ralphiereport.com

Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach

Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Annual Award Winners Honored at 2022 Banquet

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Colorado State honored its nine outgoing seniors as well as the program's annual award winners on Sunday during the program's end-of-year banquet, the first under head coach Jay Norvell and first since 2018. A packed stadium club on the fourth floor of Canvas Stadium was on-hand...
FORT COLLINS, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
indenvertimes.com

6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know

If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday

Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
COLORADO STATE

