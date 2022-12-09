Read full article on original website
Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2022: STNG, PR, GEOS, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.34%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.80% at...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Elon Musk sells 22 million Tesla shares worth $3.6 billion - filing
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker, worth about $3.6 billion, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: DOOO,DOO.TO,KSPN,JFBR,SPRC
Consumer stocks were higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%. In company news, BRP (DOOO) rose 2% after the Canadian powersports company said it secured a $500 million incremental term loan...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, ALCO, FLO, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.13%. Aspen Group (ASPU) was gaining about 9% after posting narrower Q2 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from a per-share...
Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears
TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.
Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Is Trending Stock Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) a Buy Now?
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this industrial products company have returned -0.9%, compared...
Euronet's (EEFT) Ren Platform to Aid BNC's Digitization Efforts
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT announced that its Ren Payments Platform is expected to work as the foundational technology for Indonesian digital bank Bank Neo Commerce or BNC’s digital payments transformation plan. The agreement highlights the technological prowess of EEFT, a leading financial technology solutions provider. Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform...
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known as RBC, is the largest Canadian bank by assets, revenue, and market cap. It also has a 'Perfect 10' Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Based on our valuation below, we believe that RY stock has upside potential. Its growing 4.1% dividend yield and share buybacks are also nice bonuses for shareholders.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX
Chicago, IL – December 12, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, The Williams Companies Inc. WMB and MPLX LP MPLX. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2027138/3-oil-pipeline-stocks-to-gain-from-the-prospering-industry. The very nature of the midstream business model suggests that oil and gas transportation pipeline and storage operations have low exposure...
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, ILF
In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blend Labs, up about 9.2% and shares of Amplitude, up about 7.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, STNG, PRTA
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 3,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Are Investors Undervaluing Kerry Group (KRYAY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of proposing some of the biggest changes to the structure of American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness. The proposals include new rules that would require...
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Interesting HLF Put And Call Options For March 2024
Investors in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 457 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HLF options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
U.S. to announce scientific breakthrough on fusion energy -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy will announce on Tuesday that scientists at a national lab have made a breakthrough on fusion energy, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
