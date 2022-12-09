Investors in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 457 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HLF options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

10 HOURS AGO