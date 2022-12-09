ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osborn, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

TIVOL’s David Yurman Guide for the Special Women in Your Life

Picking out that perfect gift for the special lady in your life can seem a bit overwhelming, can’t it?. Luckily, Kansas City shoppers have been trusting TIVOL for over a century to find the gift she’ll remember—and wear—for years and years to come. In 1910, Charles Tivol opened a jewelry store in downtown Kansas City, stamping a timeless reputation of enduring workmanship and style to the TIVOL brand, now in its fourth generation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!

Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

$100,000 Prize Won on Holiday Scratchers Game in Cameron

An unidentified Cameron woman and her family will be enjoying a very happy holiday season after hitting a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket. The player played the “O’Christmas Tree” scratcher game with a ticket bought at the Trex Mart on North Walnut in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
butlercountytimesgazette.com

“The Deadliest Drug”

From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
SHAWNEE, KS
kttn.com

Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
CAMERON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy