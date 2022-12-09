Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
inkansascity.com
TIVOL’s David Yurman Guide for the Special Women in Your Life
Picking out that perfect gift for the special lady in your life can seem a bit overwhelming, can’t it?. Luckily, Kansas City shoppers have been trusting TIVOL for over a century to find the gift she’ll remember—and wear—for years and years to come. In 1910, Charles Tivol opened a jewelry store in downtown Kansas City, stamping a timeless reputation of enduring workmanship and style to the TIVOL brand, now in its fourth generation.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Crushing cold with snow chances awaits (TUE-12/13)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant storm is intensifying today across the Plains. We’re on the “warm” side of the storm and that means waves of rain have been the issue for us since late last night. Some areas are approaching 1 inch worth, with more coming this morning.
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
northwestmoinfo.com
Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
northwestmoinfo.com
$100,000 Prize Won on Holiday Scratchers Game in Cameron
An unidentified Cameron woman and her family will be enjoying a very happy holiday season after hitting a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket. The player played the “O’Christmas Tree” scratcher game with a ticket bought at the Trex Mart on North Walnut in Cameron.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Missouri Lottery player wins $50K after stop for gas in Kansas City
A Missouri Lottery player's stop for gas at a Minit Mart in Kansas City resulted in a big $50,000 Powerball prize last month.
kcur.org
Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes
As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette. Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular,...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
“The Deadliest Drug”
From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
kttn.com
Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
