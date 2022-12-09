Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley provides vocational training and opportunities. Decent career opportunities usually don’t present themselves to disadvantaged youth who grow up in low-income households with Spanish-speaking only parents. However, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley’s Club Vocational Initiative program, these children are offered vocation opportunities and guidance that will enable them to compete in today’s workforce. Many well-paying jobs that are in demand now or will be in the upcoming years do not necessarily require a college degree, but they do require high-quality vocational training. It all starts with the organization’s Pizza Kitchen.

