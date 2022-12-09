Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Board of Supervisors Appoints New Clerk, Bids Farewell to Outgoing One
(CNS) – The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday appointed a new clerk of the board, bidding farewell to the veteran county employee who has served in the position for more than a decade and will retire at the end of this month. “Thank you to my board. Thank...
californiaglobe.com
Greg Wallis Sworn In As Assemblyman Only Hours After Opponent Christy Holstege Concedes
A victor in the close 47th Assembly District race was announced early on Monday, with Democrat Christy Holstege conceding to Republican Greg Wallis shortly before his swearing-in ceremony. Throughout the summer and fall, the race in the 47th District, which stretches across the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and San...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race
California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Newly Appointed Indio Mayor Looks For Change
Indio native, Oscar Ortiz is now the mayor of his hometown. Ortiz was appointed to serve another four-year term on the Indio City Council. He grew up right here in the Coachella Valley, he’s an Indio High School alum… who went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Stanford University.
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ukenreport.com
Newly Elected DWA Director Seeks Transparency
PALM SPRINGS — Steve Grasha, a newly elected member of the Desert Water Agency Board of Directors, has not yet attended his first meeting or officially been sworn in and already he is doing what he does best — raising hell. He seeks transparency. “I want to broadcast...
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
Laguna Scores Over a Mile of New Beaches
Laguna Beach city leaders now officially control their entire city waterfront after county leaders agreed to hand over the remaining county beaches to the city. At issue are 1.2 miles of beaches south of Treasure Island Beach that fell into a confusing legal status as part of the city limits but still under county jurisdiction – something that city leaders said made it difficult to enforce local regulations like smoking bans on the beach.
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Mounted Enforcement Detail to Ride in Rose Parade
For the first time, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will make an appearance in the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena. As a lifelong fan of the Rose Parade, Chad Bianco nurtured a dream of someday “riding” in the 5 1/2-mile route, which draws thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.
claremont-courier.com
Embattled school board president resigns
Embattled Claremont Unified School District Board of Education President Steven Llanusa has resigned. The move, announced at 1:30 p.m. today, comes after a week in which several parents — and Llanusa’s four colleagues on CUSD’s Board of Education — asked for his resignation following widely reported allegations of misconduct at a recent holiday party at his home that included shirtless adult male entertainers and underage Claremont High students.
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat
As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account. But it comes with increased scrutiny. As of 2018,...
ukenreport.com
Local Clubs Offer Vocational Training
Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley provides vocational training and opportunities. Decent career opportunities usually don’t present themselves to disadvantaged youth who grow up in low-income households with Spanish-speaking only parents. However, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley’s Club Vocational Initiative program, these children are offered vocation opportunities and guidance that will enable them to compete in today’s workforce. Many well-paying jobs that are in demand now or will be in the upcoming years do not necessarily require a college degree, but they do require high-quality vocational training. It all starts with the organization’s Pizza Kitchen.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County
With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
2 people found dead on UC Irvine campus
Two people were found dead on the University of California, Irvine campus in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday afternoon. Irvine Police officers discovered the bodies of two people — a man and a woman. Their identities have not been released. Police first received calls about bodies found lying near 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: McQueen
Screen icon Steve McQueen was no stranger to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs was home to the screen legend and his family from the late 60’s through early 70’s. His first wife, Niele Adams McQueen remembers those days with NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall in this edition of Our Desert Past.
Beaumont, CA real estate market update
Beaumont, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
