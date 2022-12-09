Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
territorysupply.com
Your Guide for the Ultimate Atlanta to Nashville Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Want an easy, relaxed southern road trip filled with nature, quaint small towns, and history aplenty? Then pack your bags for a journey from Atlanta to Nashville.
One Chicago named one of best fandoms of 2022
We’ve always known the Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD fans were among the best around, but this year the One Chicago franchise is once again getting some well-deserved recognition!. For the last six years, FanSided has curated an annual list of the greatest fandoms in sports and...
Eater
A Southern Brunch Specialist Will Replace Piccolo Mondo in Hyde Park
Breakfast was never just a meal for Racquel Fields. While growing up in Chicago’s South Side, it was an event — a daily communion where her entire family gathered in her great-grandmother’s giant house in Englewood to get the day started right with the most important meal of the day.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s a great day to call your friends and tell them you’ve got plans this week! That’s right, once you go through the list of incredible concerts for the week, you are definitely going to want to grab your bestie and hit the town. Enjoy!. Jason Boland...
Chef Fab Establishes Her Legacy Through Entrepreneurship, Community and Vegan Comfort Food
Pictured: Laricia Chandler Baker aka Chef Fab |Photo byShaun Michael. How often do you see cheesesteaks, chicken wings, hoagies, and shakes on a vegan restaurant menu? Choosing to eat vegan or vegetarian does not have to mean giving up your favorite comfort or cultural foods.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb author publishes book on Civil War-era newspaper
An idea that was more 25 years in the making came to fruition this fall for East Cobb resident Bill Hendrick when he became a first-time book author. A longtime journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hendrick reported in 1994 about some artifacts that were discovered at a construction site in downtown Atlanta, including an unexploded shell fired by Union General William Sherman’s troops during the battle of Atlanta.
Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
Toy and Game Fair returns to Rosemont for it's 20th year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An event that's fun for the whole family is back in person this weekend for the first time since 2019.The Toy and Game Fair starts in Rosemont Saturday.This is the 20th year for the event and is open to the public.It opens at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at 10 a.m.Tickets are on sale now and they won't break the bank.They're $5 for kids and $10 for adults.For more information and a link to tickets go to chitag.com.
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)
Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. Holiday catering package at Bucca di BeppoPhoto byBuca de Beppo.
Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries. The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris...
multifamilybiz.com
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
Official questions Braves’ role in mixed-use development project seeking tax break
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A development authority official in metro Atlanta says he feels misled by real estate developers seeking a tax break for a mixed-use complex near the Atlanta Braves stadium because they never mentioned the team has a stake in the project. The Braves’ organization had previously...
"The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" at DuSable Museum ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Museum is celebrating black influence in fashion.The museum is hosting a special showing of "The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" fashion exhibition.Today is your last day to see the exhibit - featuring presentations, screenings, performances, and more.Tickets for the event start at $12.The museum is open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
Atlanta firefighters make Christmas bright for neighborhood children
ATLANTA — Similar to the commitment of firefighters who answer the call in times of need, the legacy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 holiday party is a call to action during the most wonderful time of the year for children and families in need. A holiday meal,...
