ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P8Gk_0jdbt3iZ00

This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.

The going rate for doormen and supers? $25-$150. For maintenance workers, the going rate is about $25-$75.

The swankier the address, the higher the tips.

Daniel Post Senning is the great-great grandson of Emily Post - the guru on manners. He also co-authored the centennial edition of her book.

"The root of the word 'gratuity' is the same as 'gratitude' if you can keep that spirit and invest in that feeling. Tipping done well, you'll be in the best possible shape," said Senning.

People should consider tipping the housekeeper, garage attendant, personal trainer, hair stylist, tutor, sitter, and of course the nanny.

Diana is a dog sitter and says holiday tips account for 10 percent of her earnings.

"Tips around the holidays are very important, definitely," she says.

Don't forget the thank you note - kind words don't cost any extra.

"It is almost like you need a separate month of budgeting for holiday bonuses, but it's important - it's the gig economy. It's a tough time and we're probably going to tip more," says Javier.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have tips and advice to save money this holiday shopping season.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

*
More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey

The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PARAMUS, NJ
Apartment Therapy

Here’s What You Need To Know About NYC’s New Airbnb Regulations

Finding a vacation rental in the Big Apple could look fairly different in 2023. After announcing new NYC regulations on home-sharing platforms, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has stated that approximately 10,000 Airbnb listings in the city will likely be erased next year. New York Daily News reports that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City

NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Hit Highest Levels in Months: What to Know About Mask Advisory

Notice a few more face masks than usual on your Monday commute? At the office? Unsure?. Monday marks the first weekday since New York City health officials "strongly" advised people mask up in public indoor settings as well as crowded outdoor ones regardless of vaccination status amid compounding infection threats of COVID, RSV and flu with the worst of the dreaded winter viral threat still looming after the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How much to tip your doorman, a tale of tipping gone wrong, & more

This week readers checked out Brick Underground for advice on holiday tips for building staff. Our annual tipping guide, updated each year, aims to take the mystery out of this process for you. Also of interest: More tipping stories! A veteran doorman gives us the inside story on tipping (cash,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Hallmark movie stars return to the NJ Expo Center for the 3rd Christmas Con

Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.
EDISON, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy