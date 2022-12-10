Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City

This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.

The going rate for doormen and supers? $25-$150. For maintenance workers, the going rate is about $25-$75.

The swankier the address, the higher the tips.

Daniel Post Senning is the great-great grandson of Emily Post - the guru on manners. He also co-authored the centennial edition of her book.

"The root of the word 'gratuity' is the same as 'gratitude' if you can keep that spirit and invest in that feeling. Tipping done well, you'll be in the best possible shape," said Senning.

People should consider tipping the housekeeper, garage attendant, personal trainer, hair stylist, tutor, sitter, and of course the nanny.

Diana is a dog sitter and says holiday tips account for 10 percent of her earnings.

"Tips around the holidays are very important, definitely," she says.

Don't forget the thank you note - kind words don't cost any extra.

"It is almost like you need a separate month of budgeting for holiday bonuses, but it's important - it's the gig economy. It's a tough time and we're probably going to tip more," says Javier.

