Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Related
missouribusinessalert.com
Datebook: Accessing Capital in KC; E-commerce & Shopify
Plan your week with business events held by hosts across the state:. eCommerce & Shopify, hosted by SCORE St. Louis Bi-State Region | Noon- 1p.m. | Online | Free. Is Government Contracting Right for Your Business?, hosted by SCORE Southwest Missouri | 2-3 p.m.| Online | Free. Minorities in Business...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits
Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
missouribusinessalert.com
The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic
Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
labortribune.com
Missouri Works Initiative pre-apprenticeship programs win national recognition
Three Missouri Works Initiative pre-apprenticeship programs – the St. Louis Building Union Diversity (BUD) program and its Kansas City and Springfield versions – have been recognized by the North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU). In fact, the three programs are the only pre-apprenticeship programs that made NABTU’s list...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: 'Tripledemic' hits health care systems; Build-A-Bear adds older customers
A confluence of respiratory viruses that some have dubbed a "tripledemic" is stressing health care systems that have endured significant strain the past three years. In Kansas City, more than 80% of hospital beds are currently full, with cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 forcing some facilities to take extraordinary measures to accommodate an uptick in patients. In other news of pandemic effects, Missouri has distributed about three-quarters of the nearly $600 million in housing relief funds it received through various federal COVID-19 programs. The state will still accept applications for emergency assistance into next year. And, in St. Louis, stuffed bear retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop is projecting the most profitable year of its quarter-century in existence. The company cites strong sales to teens and adults as a key part of that profitability.
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center. The Armory STL opens its doors to the public this weekend. The family-friendly venue inhabits the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory. Located in the...
Guaranteed Basic Income Bill Wins Approval From St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Over 400 St. Louis Public Schools families in need could receive $500 a month for 18 months
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
KSDK
Guaranteed basic income final reading, vote in St. Louis
The notion of having guaranteed basic income could become a reality in St. Louis. The measure is up for a final reading and vote Tuesday morning.
Illinois Business Journal
IMPACT Strategies begins construction of urgent care addition in East St. Louis
IMPACT Strategies began construction last week on a 5,000-square-foot urgent care addition to an existing SIHF Healthcare health center at 2001 State Street, East St. Louis. The addition will include four exam rooms and one procedure room plus lab and radiology services. This will be a $2.8 million investment, partially funded by the State of Illinois.
Aldermen approve St. Louis guaranteed-income plan
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved a plan for St. Louis to move forward with a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon receive $500 payments each month through the new program. It is now pending approval from Mayor Tishaura Jones, less than a week after clearing committee procedures.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
KMOV
Over $70M in awards approved for affordable housing developments in the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Awards worth over $70 million have been approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission for six affordable housing developments in St. Louis City. “The City of St. Louis has been blessed with an abundance of shovel-ready affordable housing proposals this year, and we are pleased to see developers responding to the extraordinary need,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “More than 30,000 St. Louis households are cost-burdened by housing, and the City is working to ease that burden.”
KMOV
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
St. Louis weighs $300M plan to transform AT&T tower into 'vertical city'
ST. LOUIS — The proposal for a $300 million “vertical city” mixed-use redevelopment of the former AT&T tower comes from a local developer, who is asking for city tax incentives. St. Louis-based Advantes Group is listed as the developer in city documents for The Beacon on Chestnut,...
KMOV
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
St. Louis police chief search narrowed to 2 external candidates, winner to be announced Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — The next Chief of Police for the City of St. Louis will come from another department for the first time in the department’s history, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will announce who he is during a press conference Wednesday. Lt. Col. Michael Sack announced in an...
Comments / 0