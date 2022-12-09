A confluence of respiratory viruses that some have dubbed a "tripledemic" is stressing health care systems that have endured significant strain the past three years. In Kansas City, more than 80% of hospital beds are currently full, with cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 forcing some facilities to take extraordinary measures to accommodate an uptick in patients. In other news of pandemic effects, Missouri has distributed about three-quarters of the nearly $600 million in housing relief funds it received through various federal COVID-19 programs. The state will still accept applications for emergency assistance into next year. And, in St. Louis, stuffed bear retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop is projecting the most profitable year of its quarter-century in existence. The company cites strong sales to teens and adults as a key part of that profitability.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO