NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
'HE'S A WARRIOR'
Flames D looking to step up in the absence of Tanev, who's day-to-day after taking puck to the head. The injury bug … bites. Indeed, the Flames lost more than a slim shootout decision to the Canadiens Monday. Now, they have to press on and hope to snap a three-game slide (0-1-2) without arguably the most important player in their locker-room.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Poor 2nd Period Proves Costly in Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at Ball Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers led 1-0 after the first period but fell behind in a rough second period and never caught up. Philly trailed 3-1 in the third period, got back within a goal but couldn't find an equalizer.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - In two meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, the Winnipeg Jets haven't been happy with how they've played. Both of those games came in October, both at the end of a stretch of three games in four nights, and both resulted in losses - although the second match-up went to overtime.
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
Jets drop back-and-forth affair against Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - It was everything a clash between two of the Western Conference's top teams should be, with back-and-forth action, a hat trick, big saves, and a roller-coaster ride of emotion. Unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), they came up on the wrong side of a 6-5 score against the...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
Avalanche Top Flyers 3-2 as they Open Up Five-Game Homestand
The Colorado Avalanche claimed a 3-2 resilient win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche opened up a five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-10-2 on the season and is riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1). For the Avalanche, Devon Toews and J.T. Compher scored...
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
Zucker Week-to-Week, Petry Longer-Term
After a day off the ice on Tuesday, the Penguins practiced Wednesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before heading out on a two-game road trip to Florida and Carolina. Jason Zucker did not travel with the team, as he is currently week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He had headed to the locker room after blocking a shot late in the second period of Pittsburgh's 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday, but returned for the third and finished the rest of the game.
NHL
POST-GAME: Hyman hits right notes in hat-trick effort against Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Playing in his 450th NHL game on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, Zach Hyman picked up his first NHL hat trick and an assist as part of a powerful performance from Edmonton's top line in a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. It was just over one...
NHL
Perron's son skates with him on ice during 1,000th game ceremony
Forward honored by Red Wings, receives well wishes from former teammates. David Perron and his son shared a special moment during his 1,000th game ceremony Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings forward's son, Mason, skated with him on the Little Caesars Arena ice as part of the pregame ceremony. Mason sported...
