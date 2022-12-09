Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history
(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
coloradomusic.org
Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License
By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that’s faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. “We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking...
Westword
Short Stop: A Pho Frenzy on Federal Boulevard
Denver's dining scene is filled with tasty options — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Federal Boulevard for pho.
The Biggest Struggles Facing Coach Prime in Boulder
Mike Farrell breaks down the biggest hurdles Deion Sanders will have to overcome as Colorado head coach
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
9News
Fort Collins woman spreads joy through plant giving
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Plantiness. The definition is simple. “It’s the happiness that plants give you,” Aragon said, as she potted yet another plant. She has been going strong on this Plantiness thing for about two years. Her goal is to spread her joy through gifting strangers...
