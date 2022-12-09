Read full article on original website
In Wake of Similac Recall, FDA Announces Strategy to Keep Cronobacter Out of Infant Formula Products
Federal regulators have outlined a new strategy intended to prevent infant formula cronobacter infections, following a massive recall impacting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula earlier this year, which were all manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at the same Michigan plant that has been plagued by problems. On November 15, the U.S....
