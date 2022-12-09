Read full article on original website
In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect. Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the (...)
247Sports
GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint
Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
catamountsports.com
Erin Stack Scores Career-High in Loss at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman Erin Stack came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points as Western Carolina women's basketball fell at Clemson 81-42 Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Turning Point:. Clemson scored 48 first-half points and Western Carolina scored 21. At the first quarter media timeout, it was...
Versatile athlete ‘was blown away’ by Clemson, sees it as ‘perfect fit’
A versatile athlete from the Tar Heel State, who figures to be one of the top recruits in his class, made his first trip to Tiger Town last month. Northwood High School (Pittsboro, N.C.) two-way standout Gus (...)
Will Klubnik change numbers?
Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if (...)
catamountsports.com
Woolbright, Gilmore Lead Catamounts Past Brevard
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-best 21 points and Marlow Gilmore logged his first double-double of the season as Western Carolina cruised past Brevard 99-55 on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday. WCU improves to 5-6 with the win while Brevard drops to 2-6. Woolbright...
Clemson 'stands at the top' for latest RB offer Streko
Saturday is a day Peyton Streko will never forget. Clemson coaches called and offered the 2023 running back. "I got the news from Coach Sorrells (senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells) and Coach (...)
catamountsports.com
WCU Track Alum Manteo Mitchell Strikes Gold on the Ice
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina track & field alum Manteo Mitchell has again struck gold on the international scene. And this time, Mitchell put the competition on ice – literally. Mitchell, who also claimed international gold back in 2012 at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in the 4x400-meter...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
WLOS.com
Heavy rain coming to the mountains midweek, followed by blast of cold air
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system bringing heavy snow to the west and the chance of severe weather to the central and southern plains will impact Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina beginning early Wednesday. The major impact will be heavy rain and the possibility of...
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
tribpapers.com
North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”
North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
WLOS.com
'Storm of the century': 30 years later, the Blizzard of '93 remains one of the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 30 years ago this coming March, a winter blast like no other paralyzed the mountains. “This storm has produced record-low barometric pressure, record-high winds along the Gulf, and the Atlantic Coast,” said former News 13 weather anchor Ken Bostic during the storm. “It was...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
3 arrested for stealing pickup trucks in South Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to the theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23rd, deputies responded to the Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered […]
