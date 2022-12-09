ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint

Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
ATLANTA, GA
catamountsports.com

Erin Stack Scores Career-High in Loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman Erin Stack came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points as Western Carolina women's basketball fell at Clemson 81-42 Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Turning Point:. Clemson scored 48 first-half points and Western Carolina scored 21. At the first quarter media timeout, it was...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Will Klubnik change numbers?

Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik.  Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously.  Some have wondered if (...)
CLEMSON, SC
catamountsports.com

Woolbright, Gilmore Lead Catamounts Past Brevard

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-best 21 points and Marlow Gilmore logged his first double-double of the season as Western Carolina cruised past Brevard 99-55 on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday. WCU improves to 5-6 with the win while Brevard drops to 2-6. Woolbright...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

WCU Track Alum Manteo Mitchell Strikes Gold on the Ice

Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina track & field alum Manteo Mitchell has again struck gold on the international scene. And this time, Mitchell put the competition on ice – literally. Mitchell, who also claimed international gold back in 2012 at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in the 4x400-meter...
CULLOWHEE, NC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
tribpapers.com

North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”

North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested for stealing pickup trucks in South Carolina

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to the theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23rd, deputies responded to the Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy