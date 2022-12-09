Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
Samoa Joe Discusses Current Run With AEW: “We’re Just Getting Started”
AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
Arn Anderson Shares His Hopes For Son Brock In Pro Wrestling
On a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including what his hopes for son Brock’s wrestling career could look like. Here are the highlights:. Being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer:. “At the time, you take it with a...
Wheeler Yuta Promises That The Blackpool Combat Club Will Be More Aggressive Going Forward
AEW star and new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including Yuta’s thoughts on the state of the Blackpool Combat Club now that William Regal is leaving, and whether he thinks Nigel McGuinness would be a suitable replacement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
Opening Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks
MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The early betting odds are out for the match and list MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card:
Katsuyori Shibata Will Face “Filthy” Tom Lawlor At Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye event
A huge match has been announced for the Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye event. Former NJPW STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will go one-on-one with the legendary Katsuyori Shibata in a match that will be contested under UWF rules. This will be the first time these two have wrestled each other.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,128 tickets and there are 1,010 left. The setup for the show is 7,138 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss...
Impact Re-Opens Match of the Year Voting Due to “Near-Hour-Long Classic”, Full Uncut Video Released
Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a near-hour-long match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander that has received significant praise from wrestlers and fans. As seen in the YouTube embed below, Impact has released full video of the Bailey vs. Alexander bout. The video...
Tessa Blanchard Names WWE & AEW Wrestlers As Dream Opponents
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face. Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:. “People ask me this all the time. There are...
Lio Rush and YOH Win NJPW Super Junior Tag League
In the NJPW Super Junior Tag League Tournament, Lio Rush & YOH and Ace Austin & Chris Bey of BULLET CLUB were the two remaining teams. To determine the winners of the tournament’s 2022 edition, the two teams competed. Lio and YOH ultimately won, and as a result, they...
Big Update on William Regal’s WWE Return
A new report from PWInsider notes that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start during the first week of January. Word is that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, but there’s no word yet on what the official title will be. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
Jake Roberts Talks How Roddy Piper Always Made The Audience Believe In His Work
On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reminisced on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
Karl Anderson Retains NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Event, Title Match Set for Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE’s Karl Anderson retained his NEVER Openweight Title over Hikuleo at Wednesday’s NJPW World Tag League/ & Super Jr. Tag League Finals in Tokyo, Japan. Wednesday’s match saw Anderson retain over Hikuleo with the Gun Stun. After the match, Anderson cut a promo on how he is the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion in history, declaring that he will hold the title forever.
Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross explained that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on great terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.”
