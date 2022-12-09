Read full article on original website
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia:. Argentina plays Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and...
travelawaits.com
13 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With Ireland’s Enchanting Connemara Region
“Enchanting” is a fanciful term that sounds like hyperbole. More fairytale than reality. But that’s exactly how I would describe the Connemara region of Ireland. Enchanting. Surreal. Storybook. Once upon a time, a couple traveled to Connemara…. My husband Dean and I have taken several biking trips with...
What to Do in Tuscany Besides Drink Wine
In a wine region as vast as Tuscany, any trip entails a dizzying amount of vineyards, wineries, and tastings. And while vino is very much a significant part of Tuscany, there’s so much more to see in central Italy that doesn’t necessarily involve wine. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying to skip out on […]
US News and World Report
Italy Set to Take in Over 500 Migrants From Rescue Boats
ROME (Reuters) -Italy agreed on Friday to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked overnight on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF)...
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy on Friday gave permission for a second humanitarian group’s ship to disembark its passengers at an Italian port, seemingly softening its hard line against European-flagged vessels that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.Italian authorities told the crew of the Geo Berents, chartered by the French group Doctors Without Borders, to head toward Salerno, near Naples, with its 248 migrant passengers. Already, a mother who gave birth to a baby on board Wednesday, the baby and three siblings had been evacuated, the group said.Doctors Without Borders said it would take around 24 hours in rough seas to arrive but...
Switzerland’s brilliant new train route: direct from Montreux to Interlaken
As the train winds up the hillside above Lac Léman’s north shore, leaving Montreux behind, I know exactly where we’re heading because I’ve done this journey before. The bustle of the so-called Swiss Riviera will give way to the tranquil farming country of the Pays d’Enhaut, followed by the upmarket resort of Gstaad, before a gentle descent to Interlaken, between the twin lakes of Thun and Brienz in the Bernese Oberland. This 70-mile route, which crosses the röstigraben (the French-Swiss German language border) and links some of Switzerland’s most famous tourist centres, has existed for more than 100 years. But there’s one big difference today: thanks to a world first in rail technology, I don’t have to change trains halfway through.
winemag.com
Australia’s Riverland Rethinks Its Bulk Wine Model
Riverland—Australia’s largest wine growing region is one of its least known. Located northeast of Adelaide, Riverland covers 1,584 square miles along the South Australian stretch of the Murray River and is home to over 54,000 acres of vines. In 2022, Riverland fruit comprised 32% of Australia’s total crush by volume. Combine this with the fruit of neighboring inland regions and the figure jumps to a staggering 73% of Australian wine’s entire production.
Time Out Global
Café de Paris reopens under a new guise
Café de Paris might have closed its extremely elegant doors almost two years ago, but the London landmark now has a reopening date. It’s a serious case of Under New Management however, with the storied West End nightclub – which will spark back into life in February 2023 – now trading as a high-octane cabaret bar run by Balearic hospitality bigwigs the Pacha Group.
This Luxe Residence in One of London’s Poshest Neighborhoods Just Listed for a Cool $31 Million
You may not be able to don a crown at King Charles III’s coronation next year, but you can live like modern royalty at this stunning property in England’s capital. This five-bedroom residence is located in Cadogan Square, a residential area in London’s posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. Listed for $30.7 million, this Harrods Estates property spans 4,404 square feet over two floors. The current owner enlisted interior designer and architect Viktor Udzenija to create a one-of-a-kind home with incredible stonework, parquet timber floors, bespoke stained-glass windows and rare exotic marbles. Located in a period building, the abode was part of an extensive renovation...
lonelyplanet.com
4 days unwinding in Malta
Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
wanderwisdom.com
Dubrovnik, Croatia: A Historic Treasure on the Adriatic Sea
My writing includes my personal travel experiences, destination, history, and cultural information. I suppose it might be cliche to say the Mediterranean pulls at my heartstrings. But, my friends, it does. I even found myself living in the region for two years. In addition, I've been on several Mediterranean cruises, and through it all, one destination particularly sticks out in my mind. And that is Dubrovnik, Croatia!
Stay la vie: The best new hotels in Paris are loaded with foreign spice
It’s a good time to be an electrician, in the City of Lights. Last year, the French capital welcomed no fewer than five new museums and now just as many sparkling new hotels are opening. Whether your budget allows for carte blanche or your counting every euro, here are the best new hotels in Paris. Spanish quarters Scoff all you want at the idea of staying in a Spanish hotel in the heart of Paris, but once you experience the newly imagined five-star Hotel Villa Marquis (from $350), you’ll see why it’s one of the city’s best assets in the accommodations department. For starters,...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
techaiapp.com
Monsieur George: the Paris name worth knowing
Is Paris always a good idea? The jury’s out as we chug through the city’s dreary outskirts, a sheen of grey drizzle coating the Eurostar’s windows. But Paris doesn’t hide its charms for long, and as we pull up in front of Monsieur George, just off the Champs Élysée, the clouds part and the sun dances on the cobbled streets, the scene switching from dull to heart-searingly romantic.
mansionglobal.com
London’s Alluring Life on the Water
In London, you don’t have to sacrifice space, style or comfort to live in a houseboat. Mansion Global reporter Liz Lucking dives into life on the water, with a YouTube episode on luxury houseboats. She’s talking about barges as comfortable as new-build homes, with striking design features and ample living space.
foodgressing.com
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
