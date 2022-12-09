Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of BoozeUncovering FloridaKey West, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United States
Miami is the least affordable city in the United States, according to CNBC. The median household income is $44,581. And the average home price is $610k. However, the percentage of income required to afford a home in Miami is approximately 87%.
News Channel Nebraska
10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
wlrn.org
Sundial: He invented our Cuban coffee ‘ventanitas.’ How Versailles' late founder changed Miami forever
What would Miami be without its famous ventanitas — the little coffee windows tucked into the sides of restaurants around South Florida?. Sundial’s new host Carlos Frías knows a little about cafecitos and croquetas. As the former food editor of the Miami Herald, the Cuban American has spent time reporting on the origins of the ventanitas as the town squares that influence so much of our culture.
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
miamicurated.com
A New Source for Private Chefs in Miami
The dinner with INTUEAT chef Ben Schrank will go down as one of my best of the year. It was comparable to a seven-course eating extravaganza that I previously enjoyed at the hands of a two-star Michelin chef in Cabo San Lucas. A difference? In the case of the former, I was able to collaborate on choosing the menu with the chef, and it was prepared and served in my apartment for a party of four. It all happened because of INTUEAT, a luxury on-demand dining platform featuring private chefs in Miami and South Florida.
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
americanmilitarynews.com
The Seven Mile Bridge isn’t 7 miles and carries water to the Keys. What to know about it
Florida has plans to replace the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. If the state follows through, the construction of a new span would be the third Seven Mile Bridge. According to plans, a new bridge wouldn’t be ready to carry cars across the water until 2030. We...
NBC Miami
8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts
Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
What’s Miami Getting with LB Recruit Marcellius Pulliam?
Examining the style of play for Miami commitment Marcellius Pulliam.
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet
Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
Speedy Local Running Back Chris Johnson Commits to Miami Hurricanes Football
Miami keeps one of the top skill position players in south Florida with Dillard High School product on board
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
luxury-houses.net
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Joshua Horton Wins State Title, Ready to Help Canes?
Miami defensive tackle recruit Joshua Horton is a state champion.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
