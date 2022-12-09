Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
webisjericho.com
Jim Ross Says Former Colleague Deserves “The Goddamn Misery That He’s Living”
Six months ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that WWE’s board was investigating Vince McMahon for hush money payments made to a former paralegal. In addition, it would also be claimed that the then company’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, had also been involved in inappropriate behavior. Subsequently, Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave and later fired. And now his former colleague Jim Ross has revealed on his podcast he always had a hard time trusting Laurinaitis despite giving him a job, adding he deserves “the goddamn misery that he’s living” in.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Promotes Sami Zayn’s New T-Shirt With Hilarious Photo
Becky Lynch has taken to social media to help promote her long-time friend Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt. Due to Zayn’s success with The Bloodline, new merchandise is coming thick and fast for the latest member of the group. Zayn’s new t-shirt features his “My Dawgs!” catchphrase which has...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
itrwrestling.com
Another Huge Tease That Alexa Bliss Will Rejoin Bray Wyatt [VIDEO]
Ever since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, speculation has abounded about whether he’ll be recruiting other performers into his rumored Wyatt 6 stable. NXT stars such as Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller teased joining the popular star, and many have wondered whether Alexa Bliss will be renewing her alliance with her former mentor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Talks How Roddy Piper Always Made The Audience Believe In His Work
On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reminisced on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley go head to head in the main event for the chance to become number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Near the end of the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock, but as the two men struggled, the referee was knocked out of the ring, rendering him unable to keep track of the action.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
itrwrestling.com
Backstage Reaction To New Vince McMahon Lawsuits, Intent To Return To WWE
Back in July, Vince McMahon shocked the world with the news that he was retiring from WWE amidst an investigation into alleged sexual assault and hush money payments. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEO’s of the company in the wake of his retirement, and Triple H took over as both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His job title has since been upgraded to Chief Content Officer.
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
