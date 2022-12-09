Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Caused Former WWE Royal Rumble Winner To Cry For The First Time
Brock Lesnar has proven himself to be one of the most dominant athletic forces the world of professional wrestling has ever seen. Taking the WWE by storm in 2002, he became the youngest ever WWE Champion and going on to win the title a total of seven times throughout his career.
itrwrestling.com
Kylie Rae Makes WWE Main Event Debut Under New Name
Kylie Rae has a smile to light up the world of professional wrestling, and now a whole new audience has the chance to be introduced to the former AEW and NWA star. Ahead of WWE Raw on December 12th, Kylie Rae made her debut as part of the WWE Main Event Tapings for the episode that will air on December 15th. The real life Briana Rae Sperry took on Dana Brooke in singles action on the show, but instead of using the name Kylie Rae, she entered to the name of Briana Ray instead.
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Has Officially Agreed Terms With WWE, Details Of New Role Revealed
On December 7th Tony Khan finally confirmed that William Regal would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The announcement came after weeks of speculation that went into overdrive after Triple H used a video clip of the star to help hype Survivor Series WarGames on social media. Although it was confirmed...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Promotes Sami Zayn’s New T-Shirt With Hilarious Photo
Becky Lynch has taken to social media to help promote her long-time friend Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt. Due to Zayn’s success with The Bloodline, new merchandise is coming thick and fast for the latest member of the group. Zayn’s new t-shirt features his “My Dawgs!” catchphrase which has...
itrwrestling.com
Former NXT Star Targeting Roman Reigns’ World Titles
Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than 250 days, while he captured the Universal Title all of the way back in August 2020. Standing at the top of WWE for such a long period of time means that Reigns has a huge target on his back and no shortage of challengers. While it is believed that this could include Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and even Dwayne Johnson in the coming months, a whole host of other Superstars have their eye on the Tribal Chief.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley go head to head in the main event for the chance to become number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Near the end of the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock, but as the two men struggled, the referee was knocked out of the ring, rendering him unable to keep track of the action.
itrwrestling.com
Vince Russo Claims That Triple H Is “Purposely Tanking” WWE Raw Ratings
Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has accused WWE of sabotaging Monday Night Raw as they look to take the show away from the USA Network. Back in August, Russo claimed that he had been secretly working for USA as a consultant on Monday Night Raw. He said that he had held the position for two years, leaving just after WrestleMania 38, adding that he had been paid “very, very well.”
itrwrestling.com
Reported Reason Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE Raw For Extended Absence
Last week, Matt Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in an attempt to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias on the show, but The Bloodline revealed at the beginning of WWE Raw that they’d attacked Elias prior to the bout, rendering him unable to compete.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
itrwrestling.com
Backstage Reaction To New Vince McMahon Lawsuits, Intent To Return To WWE
Back in July, Vince McMahon shocked the world with the news that he was retiring from WWE amidst an investigation into alleged sexual assault and hush money payments. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEO’s of the company in the wake of his retirement, and Triple H took over as both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His job title has since been upgraded to Chief Content Officer.
itrwrestling.com
Toxic Attraction Reacts To Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have reacted to Mandy Rose’s WWE release. Mandy’s NXT stable reacts to the shocking news of her WWE departure. The role in the heel stable helped Mandy Rose reach new heights in NXT. Both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne stood by Mandy Rose for over 400 days as she held the NXT Women’s Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Ricky Starks Opens Up About William Regal’s AEW Exit
At AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Ricky Starks will square off against MJF in what is the biggest match of his AEW career to date. As MJF was winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, Ricky Starks was busy becoming number one contender for that very title. On the finals of the eliminator tournament on the following episode of Dynamite, Starks defeated Ethan Page to earn his shot at the champion.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Said To Be “Severely Underwhelmed” By Some Returning WWE Stars
One of the main features of Triple H’s reign as creative figure head in WWE to date has been the re-signing of a number of stars previously released by the company. The ball got rolling at SummerSlam with the return of Dakota Kai, and main roster debut of IYO SKY and has continued into recent weeks with the arrival of Tegan Nox on SmackDown. During this period, the likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Hit Row have all made their way back to WWE.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Returning To The UK In 2023
WWE have announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom and Ireland in June 2023. The tour will be split into two parts and will feature Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown. Superstars from the red brand will be kicking things off on June 28th at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool before heading to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield 24-hours later. The Raw leg of the tour will end in Newcastle on June 30.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Asked Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
After winning the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Chris Jericho declared his intention to destroy everything that Ring of Honor ever stood for. This led the veteran to put the title on the line against a string of former champions from the promotion such as Dalton Castle, Bryan Danielson and Bandido. Jericho’s bout with the Mexican star on the September 28th edition of Dynamite earned praise from fans across the board, and crucially took place while Bandido wasn’t signed to the company.
itrwrestling.com
AJ Styles – Sometimes Chad Gable Is Like “Every Other Turd” To Come Through The WWE
AJ Styles has some heavy criticism for Chad Gable. While his words might seem rough, Styles just wants Gable to apply himself. AJ Styles has a lot of appreciation for what Chad Gable brings to WWE. However, as he recently wrestled him on Monday Night Raw, he had some harsh words for his attitude as of late when the match was all said and done.
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Once Refused To Do A Storyline Involving The Undertaker
By the time that mid-2001 rolled around Steve Austin was still one of the biggest stars in WWE side the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and Kurt Angle. This meant that that Austin also had significant power backstage, something he wasn’t afraid to wield when he felt the occasion called for it.
Comments / 0