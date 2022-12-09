It’s been some time since Ryback was in the news for his ill-timed and poorly thought-out tweets, but he has now returned, seemingly mocking both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and putting himself over in the process. This is because it’s been reported both men suffered ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series and are sidelined for the rest of December. So Ryback would see this as a perfect opportunity to reveal he suffered the same injury during developmental. However, he would continue in the ring instead of taking time off to recover, resulting in hearing loss and constant ear infections.

2 DAYS AGO