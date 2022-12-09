Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reported
Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel in November and is now on one of his regular hiatuses up until the Royal Rumble. And with WrestleMania 39 now only being four months away, WWE has begun planning for his next WrestleMania opponent, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that internally he is listed to face current Intercontinental champion, Gunther.
webisjericho.com
Ryback Uses Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre’s Injuries To Put Himself Over
It’s been some time since Ryback was in the news for his ill-timed and poorly thought-out tweets, but he has now returned, seemingly mocking both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and putting himself over in the process. This is because it’s been reported both men suffered ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series and are sidelined for the rest of December. So Ryback would see this as a perfect opportunity to reveal he suffered the same injury during developmental. However, he would continue in the ring instead of taking time off to recover, resulting in hearing loss and constant ear infections.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Past Steroid Use
Steroids have been a hot topic in professional wrestling for decades. For years their use and distribution was an open secret and led to the famous ‘steroid trial’ involving then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1990s. One man who had a front row seat as more and...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Admits They’re Not Medically Cleared To Compete
On the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley put the World Championship on the line against Hangman Adam Page. The bout was a typically hard-hitting affair but came to a premature end via referee stoppage after Page suffered a concussion. However, after a few weeks on the side-lines...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Has Officially Agreed Terms With WWE, Details Of New Role Revealed
On December 7th Tony Khan finally confirmed that William Regal would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The announcement came after weeks of speculation that went into overdrive after Triple H used a video clip of the star to help hype Survivor Series WarGames on social media. Although it was confirmed...
itrwrestling.com
Another Huge Tease That Alexa Bliss Will Rejoin Bray Wyatt [VIDEO]
Ever since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, speculation has abounded about whether he’ll be recruiting other performers into his rumored Wyatt 6 stable. NXT stars such as Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller teased joining the popular star, and many have wondered whether Alexa Bliss will be renewing her alliance with her former mentor.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
webisjericho.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character In Heartfelt Video About Barry Windham Following His Heart Attack
Mika Rotunda, the niece of Barry Windham, revealed earlier this week that her uncle has after he suffered what she described as a “massive heart attack.” And now his nephew, Bray Wyatt, has broken character in a video revealing that the 62-year-old didn’t have a pulse for 10-20 minutes, and thanks the man who gave him CPR for that time period. He would then promote the $200,000 GoFundMe campaign set up for his medical bills.
wrestlinginc.com
Cathy Kelley Explains WWE Exit
From top to bottom, there have been a ton of changes in WWE this year. One area that received a fairly large shake-up is the broadcast team. Back in October 2022, all three shows and Premium Live Events saw a return to a two-man commentary team after the departure of Jimmy Smith from "Raw" and Pat McAfee's temporary sabbatical from "Smackdown" in order to work with ESPN.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
