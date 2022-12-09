The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analytics, or “Supercomputing” (SC) for short, was held in Dallas from November 13-18 and hosted nearly 12,000 attendees. SC is the premier event for advances in high performance computing hardware, software, and algorithms. Each year, SC provides a unique opportunity to meet leaders in the field of high-performance computing, including researchers at universities and government labs, and hardware vendors like Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Penguin Computing.

DALLAS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO