Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado had more hate crime in 2021 than any year since the FBI began tracking hate crimes in 1990. There were 285 reported to the agency, up from 280 in 2020.
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023
Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Utah
Years ago, I had a job that required a lot of travel. As I flew from state to state, I would meet people and their first question of courses, “where are you from?“. I would then tell them that I lived in Utah, and this usually was met with raised eyebrows, and a look of genuine surprise. As if to say.
Colorado town named best place to travel in 2023 for mountain lovers
If you are making a list of places to visit in the new year, one of the best places to travel in 2023 is right here in Colorado.
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again
I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado
There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
