Colorado State

iheart.com

This Is The Coldest City In Colorado

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023

Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Utah

Years ago, I had a job that required a lot of travel. As I flew from state to state, I would meet people and their first question of courses, “where are you from?“. I would then tell them that I lived in Utah, and this usually was met with raised eyebrows, and a look of genuine surprise. As if to say.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Utah’s Oldest Town

If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado

There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

