Montrose, CO

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park

Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
Prescribed burns planned near Delta

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
Check Out Some of the Great Christmas Lights Around Montrose

Can you remember being a kid and waiting for the night your parents would take you to see the neighborhood Christmas lights? I couldn't wait, heck I can't wait now as an adult. I also get so excited about the lighting of the local city Christmas tree. The spirit in the air is so happy, which is easy since we have the wonderful season of Winter in the air.
Record-breaking cold likely through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We broke a record high temperature at the Grand Junction Airport on Tuesday. It was the record coldest high temperature ever measured at Grand Junction for the date. The high was just 31 degrees. The previous record of 38 degrees was set in 1995. More...
