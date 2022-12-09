ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

WTOP

TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
DULLES, VA
WTOP

Students with disabilities win dispute over masks in Va. public schools

Parents of students with disabilities in Virginia public schools have won a major legal dispute, winning the right to require mask-wearing by teachers and students to help protect their children against COVID-19. One of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first acts was to stop mandatory mask wearing in public schools, signing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state additional time to carry out an execution after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair

Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

USC QB Caleb Williams could be the DC region’s first Heisman winner

D.C. native and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is a finalist — and the betting favorite — to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. If he wins, Williams would be the first-ever player from the D.C. region to win college football’s most coveted award.

