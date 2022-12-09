Read full article on original website
Corbett Earns Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week Honors
FARMINGTON, Utah – Following her season-opening high jump win at the Bobcat PReview meet, Montana State senior high jumper Lucy Corbett was named the Big Sky Indoor Women's Field Athlete of the Week on Monday. Corbett, who already holds MSU's indoor and outdoor school records in the high jump,...
Montana State Routs Omaha
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Powered by a season-best 18 points from Great Osobor and disciplined offensive play, the Montana State men's basketball team routed the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 82-54 in Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats (6-5) committed a season-low eight turnovers while scoring 24 points off 17 Mavericks...
CATS MOVE ON: Montana State Steamrolls William & May in Record-Setting Fashion
BOZEMAN, Montana – The defining moment of Montana State's 55-7 FCS Playoff win over William & Mary in Bozeman on Friday night came early. With the Bobcats leading 10-0 early in the second quarter, Isaiah Ifanse took a handoff from Tommy Mellott, tore through a hole in the Tribe defense, and dashed 68 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest rush in MSU's playoff history, and gave the Bobcats what was pretty obviously an insurmountable lead. But it also made history, boosting Ifanse to the top of Montana State's career rushing record list.
