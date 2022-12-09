BOZEMAN, Montana – The defining moment of Montana State's 55-7 FCS Playoff win over William & Mary in Bozeman on Friday night came early. With the Bobcats leading 10-0 early in the second quarter, Isaiah Ifanse took a handoff from Tommy Mellott, tore through a hole in the Tribe defense, and dashed 68 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest rush in MSU's playoff history, and gave the Bobcats what was pretty obviously an insurmountable lead. But it also made history, boosting Ifanse to the top of Montana State's career rushing record list.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO