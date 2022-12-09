Read full article on original website
Related
kunc.org
News brief with The Colorado Sun: Avian flu & the Mosquito Man
On Tuesdays, we talk with our colleagues at the Colorado Sun about some of their top stories. Reporter Michael Booth joined us today to talk about the worst avian flu outbreak the state has ever seen and a Metropolitan State University of Denver biology professor who is doing "hands-on" West Nile Virus research with mosquitoes.
kunc.org
Women claim majorities — and make history — in Mountain West statehouses
The 2022 midterm elections were record-breaking for women winning seats in state legislatures — especially in the Mountain West. In Colorado, women will hold the majority of seats in the state legislature for the first time. That makes Colorado and Nevada the only two states in the country with majority female statehouses.
Comments / 0